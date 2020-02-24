United Way Worldwide Launches Census Text-to-Pledge

United Way Worldwide launched a Text-to-Pledge campaign to help ensure that the 2020 Census is fair and accurate. Powered by 211, a nationwide service that connects those in need to a variety of local support services, people can text PLEDGE to 211-211 and opt-in to receive information about, and text reminders to participate in the 2020 Census.

Text-to-Pledge will also address questions and correct misunderstandings about the 2020 Census. United Way aims to educate and gather pledges to be counted from more than 1 million individuals, particularly in hard-to-count communities during the 2020 Census.

“United Way understands that collecting accurate census data is critical in determining the allocation of federal funds and of fair congressional representation. Many of the programs that are vital to the health and well-being of our communities, such as SNAP, rely on an accurate count,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. “This once-a-decade count is equally critical for emergency planning, response, preparedness and disaster recovery to help identify where and how much help is needed. United Way fights for every person in every community and is committed to ensuring that everyone is counted.”

The Text-to-Pledge platform is designed to maximize participation in the 2020 Census and seeks to engage communities that are historically hard-to-count. These communities include urban and rural areas with large, low-income populations, people of color, immigrants, non-English speakers, migrant workers, formerly incarcerated people, young children, the elderly, those who are disabled, renters, the homeless, LGBTQ, and those living in mobile homes or multi-unit residences.

United Way is supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised every year. It is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit. And, 211 is a service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. Last year, the 211 network responded to over 12 million requests for assistance across the U.S.