The Competition: Workplace Human Vs. Artificial Intelligence

A concept that would have seemed like nothing more than an oxymoron not too long ago is now one that is commonly used: Artificial Intelligence (AI). Considering what passes for intelligence in much of the world, the artificial kind can look rather appealing, but like any trend it can carry its own drawbacks.

In his book “Connect: How Companies Succeed by Engaging Radically with Society,” John Browne, writing with Robin Nuttall and Tommy Stadlen, praises AI but cautions that there are serious risks associated with it.

These risks mean companies should foster open debate about ethical and practical concerns and work closely with government to prepare the workforce for a very different future. The risks include:

Paper robot. This refers to, in essence, the delegation of corporate decision-making to intelligent machines by companies that truly do not understand their electronic companions. Computers and software already act in ways we do not understand, possibly causing mistakes human cannot know about or comprehend. That could get even worse.

The jobs compact. The automation of knowledge work raises the possibility that unemployment could rise significantly in specific, politically sensitive parts of the economy. If that happened, the most important bond between companies and the population would be sorely tested.

The human element is the key ingredient to a great place to work. Here’s a chance to prove yours is a great nonprofit at which to work.

Registration is now open through October for the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For, brought to you by The NonProfit Times and Best Companies Group (BCG). There is no fee to participate online. Nonprofits must have 501(c)(3) status with a facility in the United States, and in business a minimum of one year. and at least 15 permanent employees.

The annual survey and awards program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The process includes two surveys to gather detailed data about each participating nonprofit. BCG conducts the surveys, analyzes the data and determines the winners and rankings. The top 50 organizations are revealed in The NonProfit Times’ April edition and broken down by small, medium and large categories.