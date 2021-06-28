Students To Get Cybersecurity Training, Job Placement Help

Grant Thornton LLP has teamed with nonprofit education provider NextGen Cyber Talent to develop a slate of cybersecurity coursework for underserved and underprivileged college-aged students in the San Francisco Bay Area. The free courses will help new and diverse talent enter an increasingly vital industry in need of capable professionals.

The courses, which Grant Thornton developed, initially focus on privacy trends, technology and international regulations. Students can engage with demos, trainings and certifications offered by OneTrust, one of the most widely-used platforms to operationalize privacy, security and data governance.

“In recent years, major companies have enhanced their cybersecurity efforts by hiring privacy professionals, but there still remains a shortage of minorities in this all too important field,” said Derek Han, Cybersecurity and Privacy Solution leader at Grant Thornton. “The average data breach costs companies a staggering $3.92 million. These troubling statistics paint a clear picture: Skilled privacy experts have never been more crucial to customers’ peace-of-mind and a company’s financial wellbeing — and we hope that teaming with NextGen Cyber Talent will help equip underserved college-age students to enter this growing and crucial field.”

NextGen Cyber Talent will work with community colleges, industry partners and other nonprofits to offer these courses to around 100 young people each year. These students will either have an educational background in cybersecurity or an interest in a cybersecurity career. The courses will be available in-person or on-demand through the NextGen Cyber Talent platform. Upon course completion, NextGen Cyber Talent will help students with job placement.

To learn more about NextGen Cyber Talent and Grant Thornton’s privacy training courses, visit www.nextgencybertalent.com/students. For more information about Grant Thornton’s cybersecurity and privacy services offerings, visit www.grantthornton.com/cybersecurityandprivacy