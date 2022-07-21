New Charity-Related Domains Added To Registry PIR

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the Reston. Va.-based nonprofit that coordinates dot-org website domains, has added dot-charity, dot-foundation and dot-gives nonprofit top-level domains to its offerings.

In addition to dot-org domains, PIR also operates the dot-ngo and dot-ong domain names. The organization plans to add dot-giving to the domains it represents later this year.

PIR did not indicate from whom it had acquired the three domains, nor what the terms of the acquisition. At their inception each had been registered by a registry operator called Donuts.

According to Icannwiki, a collaborative repository of articles about the Domain Name System and IP addresses, dot-gives was created in June 2014. The domain at one point had 1,917 registrations, of which 1,113 were “parked” — domains registered but not in use. Another domain, dot-foundation, was created in February 2014 and has 19,370 registrations, including 10,903 parked domains. The Icannwiki entry for the third domain, dot-charity, did not list how many registrations the domain had, nor did it give a clear indication of when it was created, although it is believed to have been created around early 2014.

“If your organization aims to do good, you’re a fit for the .ORG family of domains — from corporations launching a corporate social responsibility initiative, to mission-driven social enterprises, to non-profit organizations large and small,” PIR CEO Jon Nevett said via a statement. “Our .ORG family of domains is for everyone working to make a positive impact in the world.”

According to a statement from PIR, the domains allow “mission-driven entities” the ability to create standalone websites for specific campaigns or projects. These can either be in conjunction with existing, primary dot-org websites or on their own. “For example, dot-foundation can be used by philanthropic entities to immediately and easily communicate their identity and purpose,” according to PIR’s statement. “Additionally, in countries such as the United Kingdom, where people refer to non-profits as charities, dot-charity would immediately signal that a website belongs to a non-profit organization.”

Promotion of the domain names might also help organizations that have missed out on securing their names on some of the larger top-level domains, such as dot-org, -dot-com or dot-net. Some of these efforts, however, might have to avoid running afoul of the Uniform Domain Resolution Policy, a governing principle established in 2000 by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to prevent cybersquatting — attempts to profit through the purchase of “marketable and trademark-related terms” and ransoming the terms to the domain holders, according to Icannwiki.

ICANN and ICannwiki are unrelated entities.