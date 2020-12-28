Microsoft To Spend $60 Million More To Support Local NPOs

Microsoft plans to commit another $60 million to local nonprofits between now and next summer. The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant announced that it has provided almost $100 million of assistance to nonprofits in Washington state so far in 2020, including $67 million in cash and $31 in technology, in-kind support, special discounts and the COVID-19 response school lunch program.

“Even in the best of times, nonprofit organizations play an indispensable role in supporting the social safety net and every other aspect of local communities in our state. The COVID crisis has made the role of these organizations even more critical,” according to a blog post by Microsoft.

“We commit today that we will sustain this high level of support for nonprofits in our state.” Microsoft projects to provide some $60 million of additional support for local nonprofits between Dec. 1 and July 15.

Microsoft also committed to providing more than $50 million of additional wages through March for its onsite vendor hourly serving providers who staff lobbies, cafes, shuttles and on-site tech and audiovisual needs. The company expects that it will take until July for its campuses to return to a full presence. “Regardless of the exact date, we will provide these onsite hourly workers their full wages until the date of their return.”

Microsoft also has committed to providing technology and in-kind support to help safely reopen local schools next year, including enabling schools to better track and report COVID-19-related testing data within district boundaries; donating PPE and cleaning supplies to schools that need additional resources to safely open; supporting the state Department of Health’s updated guidelines for in-person learning, and prioritizing vaccines for teachers.

“Today’s commitments bring Microsoft’s hourly worker commitment and local nonprofit support amounts to approximately $250 million in regional support — part of a decades-long commitment to our region that will continue. We know we are not alone in these efforts and we acknowledge the hard work and difficult choices made by parents and teachers, school administrators, and public health and other government officials.”