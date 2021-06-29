Instagram Boosts Fundraising Capabilities For Group Efforts

Social media platform Instagram has added a new feature to its fundraising capabilities. The new functionality allows users who have created fundraisers to invite other individuals to become co-sponsors of their efforts.

The new function gives Instagram-based fundraising efforts greater visibility. The group participation aspect means a wider circle of potential funders will be directly connected with one or more of the efforts’ sponsors.

“Offline fundraising is often a group activity, from things like walk-a-thons, to bake sales, to concerts, and we wanted to bring the same sense of community to Instagram fundraisers so people can activate together around a single cause. 100% of the funds go directly to the nonprofit you’re raising money for, too,” a spokesperson wrote.

Users opting to create a group fundraiser first initiate a standard fundraiser on their profile by tapping the Create icon (“+”) in the top right corner of their feed. They then select “Post,” “Choose an Image,” “Add Fundraiser” and select the nonprofit they wish to support and add details about the fundraiser.

They then tap “Share” “Invite Group Members” and add other Instagram users, who will be invited to become co-administrators of the effort. Assuming the other Instagram users accept, they will then have administrative privileges and access to a variety of tools.

All money raised through Instagram group fundraisers goes to the designated recipients.

Instagram and Facebook this past March announced fundraising tools used through their platforms had raised more than $5 billion for nonprofits, charities and private causes since the first of these was launched in mid-2016.

Facebook and Instagram have been steadily boosting fundraising capabilities on the platforms. In December 2020, Instagram users started being able to post fundraising efforts in their Feed streams. The change meant their efforts received more exposure than they would have previously in Instagram Live or Stories streams.

That change had followed several other tweaks. In November 2020, Instagram began enabling users to fundraise for nonprofits from within its app. In August 2020, Instagram implemented fundraising capabilities during Instagram Live streams, A month earlier, the company had launched a personal fundraising tool, partly in response to hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram, a Facebook property, launched its first fundraising tool in 2019, when it debuted “donation stickers.”