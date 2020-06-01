Fundraising Platform Gets $8 Million Investment

Minority-founded SaaS platform Resilia announced $8 million in Series A funding to grow the New Orleans-based company.

Funding was led by Santa Monica, Calif.-based Mucker Capital and Callais Capital Management in Thibodaux, La., with participation by Cultivation Capital. Resilia is headquartered in New Orleans, with a second office in New York City.

It’s one of the largest Series A rounds of an enterprise software company headed by an African-American female founder, according to an announcement. It also marks the highest venture capital raise by a female-founded technology company in the state of Louisiana.

Resilia was founded by Sevetri Wilson as a spinoff of her nonprofit strategic communications and management firm, Solid Ground Innovations. The Exempt Me Now product streamlined the paperwork involved incorporating and gaining tax-exempt status for client nonprofits. It was launched as a stand-alone tech platform in 2016 then rebranded as Resilia in 2019.

Resilia enables grantors to deploy capital while giving nonprofits expanded tools for compliance, management, training, and funding. Its Nonprofit Formation product offers a “Turbo Tax” approach, expediting the process of incorporating and applying for tax exemption. For existing nonprofits, Nonprofit Pro and Plus help organizations stay compliant while increasing capacity through online training, webinars, and other resources.

Resilia’s Enterprise solution enables grantors to streamline data collection; track budgets; manage grantees, reporting, and evaluation; and provide capacity support to the projects and organizations that they fund.

To date, Resilia’s 2,800 customers have ranged from small to mid-sized nonprofits, government offices, private foundations, and corporations, including Oxfam America, Kellogg, United Way, and Stem Library Lab.

Prior to its Series A round, the company raised $400,000 pre-seed and $2 million seed capital which included investors like Kevin Lin, formerly of Twitch, and Tim Millikin, a partner at TPG Capital, Newark Venture Partners, New Orleans StartupFund and others. Follow on investors include Next Wave Ventures, Engage, and The JumpFund.