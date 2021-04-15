EveryAction Continues Shopping, Acquires GiveGab 

EveryAction continues a spending spree with its fifth acquisition in less than two years. The Washington, D.C.-based provider of digital, development and organizing SaaS products to progressive nonprofits has acquired GiveGab, a leading platform for Giving Days. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

Ithaca, N.Y.-based GiveGab is the fifth acquisition by EveryAction since it received a growth investment from Insight Partners in 2018. Insight Partners is a global venture capital and private equity firm that invests in high-growth technology and software companies. EveryAction has since acquired Mobilize, an events management and volunteer platform; the BSD Tools Division of Blue State Digital; Donor Trends, and We Also Walk Dogs, Inc., the creator of ActionKit software.

EveryAction CEO Stu Trevelyan said he met GiveGab co-founder and CEO Charlie Mulligan in 2018 and stayed in touch. “I wouldn’t say we started talking immediately about a deal but it was a slow romance process that ended in marriage,” he said.

GiveGab is a complementary product to EveryAction, Trevelyan said, with a client base of community foundations and higher education, which have adopted Giving Days pretty strongly. There’s not much overlap at all as far as clients, he said. “We don’t have that product. I also think as part of their special sauce, they built up a process and services supporting clients in their Giving Days, which is also important,” Trevelyan said.

GiveGab’s 55 employees will remain in Ithaca, N.Y., operating as a division of EveryAction, with Mulligan and co-founder and COO Aaron Godert, reporting to Trevelyan. Combined, EveryAction and GiveGab will have about 400 employees and annual revenue of almost $100 million, according to Trevelyan. There is little overlap among the 15,000 clients and organizations that already use EveryAction, he said. Given the focus on giving days, most of GiveGab’s clients are community foundations and higher education.

In 2015, GiveGab raised $1.22 million in seed capital, led by the Cayuga Venture Fund of Ithaca, with investments from Rand Capital, Great Oaks Capital, Excell Partners and several angel investors. The following year, GiveGab closed on $1.7 million in financing to support its growth, according to an announcement from Rand Capital Corporation, a venture capital firm focused on investments with emerging product, service or technology concepts.

GiveGab nearly doubled its employee headcount with the 2018 acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Kimbia.