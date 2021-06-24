AccuFund Platform Turns 20

Nonprofit accounting platform firm AccuFund has passed the two-decade milestone. The Castle Rock, Colo.-based firm provides nonprofit and government financial/ERP management software.

AccuFund began as an offshoot of the consulting business of founders Gordon Holfelder and Peter Stam. Holfelder began by creating a unique solution to custom-print checks for NASCAR race winners. He used the initial profits from that venture to move into software development, a bank reconciliation module for nonprofits.

The firm’s leaders sensed a growing demand for specific fund accounting software and rolled all the add-ons into one comprehensive accounting platform that met the unique needs of nonprofit organizations and government entities. “Most software companies start with their core package and develop add-ons,” said Holfelder, the firm’s president. “We began with the add-ons, then realized we could compile them together to create a core package.”

The core system includes a general ledger, the ability to track and pay bills, manage cash receipts, and reconcile bank accounts, plus specialized government-related modules such as utility billing, fees, taxes and licenses, and more.

Value-Added Resellers have been an integral part of AccuFund’s success, according to Holfelder. Resellers have, since the company’s early days, offered consultation, customization and implementation specialty services.

As the company looks forward to the future, Holfelder reflected on the relationships built over the years. “Our clients are an integral part of our AccuFund family. We pride ourselves on getting to know our clients, understanding their needs and working closely with them to not only continue enhancing the AccuFund product they rely on, but ultimately helping them improve their ability to help those in their community,” he said.