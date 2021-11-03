The 2021 NPT 100: Donors Stood Tall, Led With BIG Gifts

If you’d talked to nonprofit executives in the early days of the pandemic -- think back 18 months or so ago -- you’d probably forgive them for being fairly pessimistic about the near future. There was pestilence in the form of the coronavirus (COVID), which effectively shut down large gatherings and other activities. By mid-year 2020, no one knew how long it would last and what kind of impact it would have, not only on fundraising but other revenue streams.

Donors, however, stepped up again, in different ways. They gave to charities, especially food banks, and not just once but multiple times during 2020.

This year’s The NPT 100 is dominated by food banks, with several new organizations cracking the list and other stalwarts moving up the rankings as they dealt with a crush of increased need -- and donations -- in response to the pandemic. The pandemic seemed to motivate donors both new and old -- to give.

Total revenue was an estimated $79.88 billion for organizations in the 34th annual The NPT 100, a study of the largest nonprofits in the United States that derive at least 10% of revenue from public support. That was up 2.9% from the previous year for these 100 organizations, with public support up more than 6% to $48.568 billion, far surpassing the 2020 inflation rate of 1.2%.

Much of the philanthropic giving during the past year can be attributed to two headlines: COVID and MacKenzie Scott. The pandemic brought thousands of new donors to nonprofits, yet not like a typical disaster when most donors give once and don’t return. When it comes to Scott, her fortune is tied to Amazon because of her ex-husband, founder Jeff Bezos. She and new husband, Dan Jewett, announced three rounds of donations totaling $8.565 billion to 786 organizations:

July 2020, $1.675 billion, 116 organizations;

December 2020, $4.15 billion, 384 organizations; and,

June 2021, $2.74 billion, 286 organizations.

Despite gifts from Scott, and revenue in the billions, Easterseals and Goodwill Industries International did not make The NPT 100 because public support fell below the 10% threshold of overall revenue. Affiliates of United Way (No. 2, $5.195 billion) received $650 million from Scott and another $221.2 million was raised by affiliates specifically for COVID relief. That combined $871.2 million accounted for the majority of United Way’s $1.18-billion jump in revenue compared to 2019, which was a rise of about 29%.

GiveDirectly (No. 70, $306.216 million) focuses on providing direct cash transfers to people in need. It had the largest percentage increase in total revenue of any organization in The NPT 100, jumping from $45 million to $306 million. The New York-based nonprofit received $70 million from Scott across two gifts. Public support also took off in response to COVID, both in the United States and Africa.

Project 100 started with a goal of getting $1,000 in cash to 100,000 low-income households in 100 days, in collaboration with Propel, an app that serves Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) subscribers. The program has since been renamed Project 100+ after blowing past its original goal and continued to give out money to those affected by COVID interruptions to work until a few months ago. As the program approached its conclusion in recent weeks, it had reached nearly 200,000 people, distributing more than $190 million.

GiveDirectly enlisted roughly 36,600 new donors in 2020 after averaging about 7,000 to 10,000 new donors a year, according to Katie Donley, chief growth officer. In the early days of the pandemic, cash and direct giving “seemed like a natural solution,” she said, with people “intuitively realizing, we should give agency to poverty to determine their best outcomes.”

The strategies to retain those donors center around being transparent in where money is spent and the incrementalism of dollars, Donley said.

“The range of tactics broadly come down to, can we be transparent about where dollars go on programs,” Donley said, and once dollars go out, show the impact, and eventually the individual person it reached. Part of that strategy includes GDLive (live.givedirectly.org), featuring unfiltered, unedited stories from recipients of cash transfers about how they’ve been helped.

GiveDirectly will test “commitment emails” later this year, asking a segment of donors who gave last year if they’re interested in giving this year, and then following up at the end of the year whether they’re likely to increase their gifts. Monthly giving is a strong part of the overall retention strategy, Donley said.

The pandemic changed the way a lot of organizations operate and maybe even how people think about things. The idea of direct cash payments hasn’t always been instinctive or perceived well but it’s efficient and evidence based, Donley said, as well as empowering to recipients.

There were various influences but one of the signals that direct cash transfers might have reached the mainstream was at the outset of the pandemic when celebrities took to Twitter to offer to send money via Venmo or the Cash app to cover people’s bills. “Having this moment, where every person knew someone who’d lost a job -- I think those are similarly important factors,” Donley said.

“When a problem is hard to understand, people who need the money know how it’s supposed to be spent, on the ground,” said Tyler Hall, GiveDirectly’s communications director. GiveDirectly set an “ambitious but reasonable” target of about $150 million for 2021, she said, which it was approaching by this fall. Donations of cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) also helped last year’s growth and 2021 has been even stronger for gifts of digital currency.

In 2020, Give Directly received almost $500,000 from cryptocurrency donations. This year, that exploded to more than $23 million.

Direct Relief (No. 10, $1.999 billion) had the third largest increase in revenue within The NPT 100, behind only Feeding America (No. 5, $3.571 billion) and United Way (No. 2, $5.195 billion). The first half of 2020 was all about COVID after being dominated by wildfires in Australia and Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas.

Revenue tends to be distorted by the fact that the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based charity gets lots of prescription medicine donated that tends to be expensive, President and CEO Tom Tighe said. But in 2020, there also was a significant jump in financial support. Cash contributions jumped from $84 million to $170 million and there was a significant infusion of product contributions, including large volumes of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Dorian was the worst storm the Bahamas ever experienced. If not for COVID, we would’ve been focused intensely on that,” Tighe said. “But COVID came along and reset everyone’s priorities.”

Direct Relief normally deals with places chronically in need, both in the U.S. and globally. Those chronic needs that exist were made worse by COVID. “From a health perspective, you have an acute crisis on top of a chronic crisis,” Tighe said.

Within the U.S., Direct Relief distributed about 750 emergency COVID grants totaling $46 million in FYE 2020, of which 400 to 500 were for nonprofit community health centers and free or charitable clinics so they could maintain operations for people who needed it. “We’re comfortable being a conduit of medical material but also financial support whenever we can, to the same places, for the same reason,” Tighe said. “Money is a helpful resource, particularly for those who don’t have much of it.”

Revenue ups and downs

Organizations that rely on program revenue had a difficult year, with large gatherings limited and many facilities darkened as a result of the pandemic. For The NPT 100 organizations, program service revenue took a 12% hit, down to $14.65 billion. Other revenue also declined almost 9%, to $2.471 billion. Public support helped make up some of that difference, along with a spike in government support of almost 15%, to $10.919 billion. The rebound in the stock market also provided some cushion as investment income increased 11.2% to $3.327 billion.

“We expected some differences this year because of the pandemic. No one knew exactly how it’d affect charities,” said Daniel Romano, partner and not-for-profit tax practice leader at Grant Thornton LLP, which helps crunch the numbers for The NPT 100. “The reality showed that the people were generous,” he said, adding that foundations also borrowed money bolstered by a strong stock market.

Leaders at “organizations that rely on constituents in the door learned to do things differently to attract people in different ways,” Romano said. It was especially true at established organizations that might be slow to change. “The pandemic may have pushed them a bit.” Now, organizational managers are figuring out how to capture their audience, using virtual and digital technology to ease fears that people have for going into certain places, he said.

Galas and events either didn’t happen or were staged virtually and lots of admission-type fees were put on hold. The Y ranked No. 1 again, with revenue of $6.2 billion. While revenue was down 22%, donations were up 27%.

“Those that needed the money, ultimately would tap into endowments, to an extent,” Romano said, noting clients that were thinking what they need to do to not upset the future of things. “They had no choice but to tap endowments.”

Many of the new organizations made the list as a result of response to the pandemic, but not all. Lincoln Center (No. 100, $207.706 million) and Sesame Workshop (No. 89, $246.073 million) returned to The NPT 100 for the first time in several years due to a boost in revenue for differing reasons. Sesame Workshop declined to provide specific information around what caused the increase in revenue. The New York-based nonprofit has always had a significant amount of program revenue, which last year nearly doubled, from $64.5 million to almost $119 million, but also has seen contributions grow consistently, including a jump from $66 million to $88 million in 2020.

At Lincoln Center, the spike in revenue was primarily due to pledges in support of the new David Geffen Hall, according to CEO Henry Timms, with more than $102 million in restricted contributions, only a small portion of which was used for operations.

Many arts organizations had revenue drop and some 40 of The NPT 100 nonprofits reported revenue decreases, ranging from less than 1% to 65%. Food banks saw massive growth, including several that cracked the 100 for the first time, and other organizations primarily involved with Gifts-In-Kind (GIK), which had the sharpest revenue increases. New organizations to this ranking were fueled by the response to COVID, such as first-timers GiveDirectly and the CDC Foundation (No. 86, $255.483 million) -- which had the largest increases in revenue by percentage.

Contributions at the Atlanta-based CDC Foundation grew from about $60 million in 2019 to almost $200 million in 2020. Government support also grew significantly, from $16.6 million to $55.5 million. Funds came directly for COVID response across various campaigns:

More than 188,043 donors raised $6.5 million via Facebook fundraisers, plus a $10-million, 2-for-1 match from Facebook, that brought the total to $16.556 million;

More than 22,000 donors raised $3.4 million during “Saturday Night Seder,” a livestream fundraiser featuring stars from the stage and screen; and,

“All of Us,” a crowdfunding campaign (now called Crush COVID), generated nearly $50,000 from 41,000 donors and 500 teams.

Slow and steady

There were also those organizations that have been plugging away for years, steadily growing during the past decade. Compassion International (CI) in Colorado Springs, Colo., eclipsed $1 billion in total revenue for the first time in 2020 (No. 17, $1.007 billion).

“When you get to that billion dollars, you hit that stage where you know, you’re still not huge but you’re growing at the stage where you have to put in things that large organizations have to put in, from the infrastructure stage,” said Ken Calwell, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at CI. “We’ve done more research in just the last few years than any time in our history” with donors and supporters and where to address friction points, then “really organizing the ministry around serving those needs. It sounds obvious but it’s not. Organizations have great intentions and hearts but over time can fall into some ruts,” he said, relying for the next decade on what worked for the previous decade.

Calwell said CI made major investments in digital to be more relevant to younger audiences and broke out mid-major donors from individual giving. At CI, mid-major donors are those who give beyond sponsoring a child, providing anywhere from $1,000 to $24,999 annually. Major donors are those who give $25,000 or more.

“We’ve segmented that more and now have a team that focuses on unique needs of that major donor group,” he said. “The mid-major donor has not been a big focus area until two or three years ago. Individuals have carried us for so long.”

Calwell said that supporters increased average giving by “significant double-digit figures” during COVID and retention rates also improved by double digits.

Original projections for giving were dire early in the pandemic. “I’m usually the optimistic one in the group,” Calwell quipped. Those projections, however, also turned out to be dead wrong, which also happened to be the case at other organizations. “What we saw was giving came from different sources, some key donors stepped up,” he said.

CI had its best year ever among mid-major donors, with gifts increasing more than 30%. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, one of the first things CI officials did was a major call campaign, identifying all key donors. “It was very tempting to call donors and ask for additional support. We called them and just asked how they’re handling the pandemic, can we pray for them. A number of donors, while we’re asking, asked how we’re doing and how they can help,” Calwell said.

There’s a more sophisticated segmentation, according to Calwell, where instead of compiling a laundry list of everyone’s needs, CI aims to find an overlap between different groups. “Call it a heat map of where the greatest needs are. One that really popped up was a digital-first way of looking at things,” he said.

Whereas 10 or 20 years ago, research would determine which products and services people were looking for, then what digital capabilities would support those, Calwell said that order has flipped. “It’s almost like instead of starting with a product or service, you start with what’s the digital solution? The service in many cases is a digital product or service. It’s relevant in the nonprofit space because we have not been making commitments and investments in digital that we needed to,” he said, with tons of digital testing now behind it.

Food banks, food banks everywhere

Thousands of cars lined up at food banks around the country are among the images that portray the early days of COVID in 2020. The pandemic brought many new donors into the fold. The Houston Food Bank (No. 67, $321 million) was on track to hit the fundraising goal but once it hit, leaders had to find a way to run the organization while demand spiked.

“The surprise was just how many calls we got from people who hadn’t necessarily supported us before,” said Amy Ragan, chief development officer, including some companies that had an on-again, off-again relationship with the organization. At the end of fiscal year 2020, fundraising was about $50 million, after originally being on track to raise $22 million. “Media coverage really contributed to the donations we received,” she said.

COVID donors did not behave like disaster donors who give after a storm, according to Ragan. “Those tend to be very much one-time gifts,” she said. With COVID donors, there were lots of second gifts. “People continued to support us and gave us the opportunity to really start to cultivate new donors,” she said.

Houston Food Bank’s monthly giving program, Faithful Friends, grew from 1,567 donors in February 2020 to more than 5,063 in August 2021. The direct mail program had a 215% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

Distribution levels, while still elevated, were starting to return to normal this past summer, on track to distribute 256 million pounds of food this year. At one point in the midst of the pandemic, the food bank was doubling its daily distribution of pounds going out the door, from about 450,000 to between 900,000 and 1 million pounds a day. “Donations correlate with that some, too,” Ragan said.

Donors are consumers

Most funds raised by Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) (No. 38, $558.34 million) still come via direct mail but before COVID, the New York City-based nonprofit had begun building a digital piece for annual givers, or the “mass audience,” as Kim Goldsmith N’Diaye, director of development, describes them.

“There was an expansion with the whole digital audience piece, pre-COVID, which turned out to be really fortuitous as we moved into COVID,” she said. “We really started to look at, how do we reach our audience in the digital world. We looked at search, ads, paid search, organic search.”

Goldsmith-N’Diaye sees major gifts as a growth opportunity area for MSF, noting two trends: People who are already donors are giving, and giving more frequently; and, new donors coming at the $50,000 and $100,000 level. “The opportunity for us, given this is a K-shaped recovery, is to really bring it in at the principal gift area. That’s a growth area for us. We do not have many at what we call the principal gift area -- we have some -- but it’s truly a growth area,” she said.

Annual giving totaled almost $236 million in FYE 2020 and planned giving topped $104 million none of which was forecast to peak that high, according to Goldsmith-N’Diaye. “It was driven by all programs,” she said, adding that half of revenue came in via mass giving with digital right behind it. “It was growth across all sectors and every channel was working very hard to drive it and bring in that growth. Consumers, or donors, went across the board in terms of giving,” she said.

“They [consumers] carry the same expectations about experience into the nonprofit world. In the nonprofit world, speaking very generally, they’re looking for the same experience,” Goldsmith-N’Diaye said. “What we don’t have, for example, is a portal. Well, you get a portal to pay your utilities. You get a portal with almost everything you do. But that is kinda new for a lot of nonprofits in general. They’re getting there.”

