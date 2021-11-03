The 2021 NPT 100: Donors Stood Tall, Led With BIG Gifts

If you’d talked to nonprofit executives in the early days of the pandemic -- think back 18 months or so ago -- you’d probably forgive them for being fairly pessimistic about the near future. There was pestilence in the form of the coronavirus (COVID), which effectively shut down large gatherings and other activities. By mid-year 2020, no one knew how long it would last and what kind of impact it would have, not only on fundraising but other revenue streams.

Donors, however, stepped up again, in different ways. They gave to charities, especially food banks, and not just once but multiple times during 2020.

This year’s The NPT 100 is dominated by food banks, with several new organizations cracking the list and other stalwarts moving up the rankings as they dealt with a crush of increased need -- and donations -- in response to the pandemic. The pandemic seemed to motivate donors both new and old -- to give.

Total revenue was an estimated $79.88 billion for organizations in the 34th annual The NPT 100, a study of the largest nonprofits in the United States that derive at least 10% of revenue from public support. That was up 2.9% from the previous year for these 100 organizations, with public support up more than 6% to $48.568 billion, far surpassing the 2020 inflation rate of 1.2%.

Much of the philanthropic giving during the past year can be attributed to two headlines: COVID and MacKenzie Scott. The pandemic brought thousands of new donors to nonprofits, yet not like a typical disaster when most donors give once and don’t return. When it comes to Scott, her fortune is tied to Amazon because of her ex-husband, founder Jeff Bezos. She and new husband, Dan Jewett, announced three rounds of donations totaling $8.565 billion to 786 organizations:

  • July 2020, $1.675 billion, 116 organizations;
  • December 2020, $4.15 billion, 384 organizations; and,
  • June 2021, $2.74 billion, 286 organizations. 

Despite gifts from Scott, and revenue in the billions, Easterseals and Goodwill Industries International did not make The NPT 100 because public support fell below the 10% threshold of overall revenue. Affiliates of United Way (No. 2, $5.195 billion) received $650 million from Scott and another $221.2 million was raised by affiliates specifically for COVID relief. That combined $871.2 million accounted for the majority of United Way’s $1.18-billion jump in revenue compared to 2019, which was a rise of about 29%.

GiveDirectly (No. 70, $306.216 million) focuses on providing direct cash transfers to people in need. It had the largest percentage increase in total revenue of any organization in The NPT 100, jumping from $45 million to $306 million. The New York-based nonprofit received $70 million from Scott across two gifts. Public support also took off in response to COVID, both in the United States and Africa.

Project 100 started with a goal of getting $1,000 in cash to 100,000 low-income households in 100 days, in collaboration with Propel, an app that serves Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) subscribers. The program has since been renamed Project 100+ after blowing past its original goal and continued to give out money to those affected by COVID interruptions to work until a few months ago. As the program approached its conclusion in recent weeks, it had reached nearly 200,000 people, distributing more than $190 million.

GiveDirectly enlisted roughly 36,600 new donors in 2020 after averaging about 7,000 to 10,000 new donors a year, according to Katie Donley, chief growth officer. In the early days of the pandemic, cash and direct giving “seemed like a natural solution,” she said, with people “intuitively realizing, we should give agency to poverty to determine their best outcomes.”

The strategies to retain those donors center around being transparent in where money is spent and the incrementalism of dollars, Donley said.

“The range of tactics broadly come down to, can we be transparent about where dollars go on programs,” Donley said, and once dollars go out, show the impact, and eventually the individual person it reached. Part of that strategy includes GDLive (live.givedirectly.org), featuring unfiltered, unedited stories from recipients of cash transfers about how they’ve been helped.

GiveDirectly will test “commitment emails” later this year, asking a segment of donors who gave last year if they’re interested in giving this year, and then following up at the end of the year whether they’re likely to increase their gifts. Monthly giving is a strong part of the overall retention strategy, Donley said.

The pandemic changed the way a lot of organizations operate and maybe even how people think about things. The idea of direct cash payments hasn’t always been instinctive or perceived well but it’s efficient and evidence based, Donley said, as well as empowering to recipients. 

There were various influences but one of the signals that direct cash transfers might have reached the mainstream was at the outset of the pandemic when celebrities took to Twitter to offer to send money via Venmo or the Cash app to cover people’s bills. “Having this moment, where every person knew someone who’d lost a job -- I think those are similarly important factors,” Donley said.

“When a problem is hard to understand, people who need the money know how it’s supposed to be spent, on the ground,” said Tyler Hall, GiveDirectly’s communications director. GiveDirectly set an “ambitious but reasonable” target of about $150 million for 2021, she said, which it was approaching by this fall. Donations of cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) also helped last year’s growth and 2021 has been even stronger for gifts of digital currency.

In 2020, Give Directly received almost $500,000 from cryptocurrency donations. This year, that exploded to more than $23 million.

Direct Relief (No. 10, $1.999 billion) had the third largest increase in revenue within The NPT 100, behind only Feeding America (No. 5, $3.571 billion) and United Way (No. 2, $5.195 billion). The first half of 2020 was all about COVID after being dominated by wildfires in Australia and Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas.

Revenue tends to be distorted by the fact that the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based charity gets lots of prescription medicine donated that tends to be expensive, President and CEO Tom Tighe said. But in 2020, there also was a significant jump in financial support. Cash contributions jumped from $84 million to $170 million and there was a significant infusion of product contributions, including large volumes of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Dorian was the worst storm the Bahamas ever experienced. If not for COVID, we would’ve been focused intensely on that,” Tighe said. “But COVID came along and reset everyone’s priorities.”

Direct Relief normally deals with places chronically in need, both in the U.S. and globally. Those chronic needs that exist were made worse by COVID. “From a health perspective, you have an acute crisis on top of a chronic crisis,” Tighe said.

Within the U.S., Direct Relief distributed about 750 emergency COVID grants totaling $46 million in FYE 2020, of which 400 to 500 were for nonprofit community health centers and free or charitable clinics so they could maintain operations for people who needed it. “We’re comfortable being a conduit of medical material but also financial support whenever we can, to the same places, for the same reason,” Tighe said. “Money is a helpful resource, particularly for those who don’t have much of it.”

Revenue ups and downs

Organizations that rely on program revenue had a difficult year, with large gatherings limited and many facilities darkened as a result of the pandemic. For The NPT 100 organizations, program service revenue took a 12% hit, down to $14.65 billion. Other revenue also declined almost 9%, to $2.471 billion. Public support helped make up some of that difference, along with a spike in government support of almost 15%, to $10.919 billion. The rebound in the stock market also provided some cushion as investment income increased 11.2% to $3.327 billion.

“We expected some differences this year because of the pandemic. No one knew exactly how it’d affect charities,” said Daniel Romano, partner and not-for-profit tax practice leader at Grant Thornton LLP, which helps crunch the numbers for The NPT 100. “The reality showed that the people were generous,” he said, adding that foundations also borrowed money bolstered by a strong stock market.

Leaders at “organizations that rely on constituents in the door learned to do things differently to attract people in different ways,” Romano said. It was especially true at established organizations that might be slow to change. “The pandemic may have pushed them a bit.” Now, organizational managers are figuring out how to capture their audience, using virtual and digital technology to ease fears that people have for going into certain places, he said.

Galas and events either didn’t happen or were staged virtually and lots of admission-type fees were put on hold. The Y ranked No. 1 again, with revenue of $6.2 billion. While revenue was down 22%, donations were up 27%.

“Those that needed the money, ultimately would tap into endowments, to an extent,” Romano said, noting clients that were thinking what they need to do to not upset the future of things. “They had no choice but to tap endowments.”

Many of the new organizations made the list as a result of response to the pandemic, but not all. Lincoln Center (No. 100, $207.706 million) and Sesame Workshop (No. 89, $246.073 million) returned to The NPT 100 for the first time in several years due to a boost in revenue for differing reasons. Sesame Workshop declined to provide specific information around what caused the increase in revenue. The New York-based nonprofit has always had a significant amount of program revenue, which last year nearly doubled, from $64.5 million to almost $119 million, but also has seen contributions grow consistently, including a jump from $66 million to $88 million in 2020.

At Lincoln Center, the spike in revenue was primarily due to pledges in support of the new David Geffen Hall, according to CEO Henry Timms, with more than $102 million in restricted contributions, only a small portion of which was used for operations.

Many arts organizations had revenue drop and some 40 of The NPT 100 nonprofits reported revenue decreases, ranging from less than 1% to 65%. Food banks saw massive growth, including several that cracked the 100 for the first time, and other organizations primarily involved with Gifts-In-Kind (GIK), which had the sharpest revenue increases. New organizations to this ranking were fueled by the response to COVID, such as first-timers GiveDirectly and the CDC Foundation (No. 86, $255.483 million) -- which had the largest increases in revenue by percentage.

Contributions at the Atlanta-based CDC Foundation grew from about $60 million in 2019 to almost $200 million in 2020. Government support also grew significantly, from $16.6 million to $55.5 million. Funds came directly for COVID response across various campaigns:

  • More than 188,043 donors raised $6.5 million via Facebook fundraisers, plus a $10-million, 2-for-1 match from Facebook, that brought the total to $16.556 million;
  • More than 22,000 donors raised $3.4 million during “Saturday Night Seder,” a livestream fundraiser featuring stars from the stage and screen; and,
  • “All of Us,” a crowdfunding campaign (now called Crush COVID), generated nearly $50,000 from 41,000 donors and 500 teams.

Slow and steady

There were also those organizations that have been plugging away for years, steadily growing during the past decade. Compassion International (CI) in Colorado Springs, Colo., eclipsed $1 billion in total revenue for the first time in 2020 (No. 17, $1.007 billion).

“When you get to that billion dollars, you hit that stage where you know, you’re still not huge but you’re growing at the stage where you have to put in things that large organizations have to put in, from the infrastructure stage,” said Ken Calwell, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at CI. “We’ve done more research in just the last few years than any time in our history” with donors and supporters and where to address friction points, then “really organizing the ministry around serving those needs. It sounds obvious but it’s not. Organizations have great intentions and hearts but over time can fall into some ruts,” he said, relying for the next decade on what worked for the previous decade.

Calwell said CI made major investments in digital to be more relevant to younger audiences and broke out mid-major donors from individual giving. At CI, mid-major donors are those who give beyond sponsoring a child, providing anywhere from $1,000 to $24,999 annually. Major donors are those who give $25,000 or more. 

“We’ve segmented that more and now have a team that focuses on unique needs of that major donor group,” he said. “The mid-major donor has not been a big focus area until two or three years ago. Individuals have carried us for so long.”

Calwell said that supporters increased average giving by “significant double-digit figures” during COVID and retention rates also improved by double digits.

Original projections for giving were dire early in the pandemic. “I’m usually the optimistic one in the group,” Calwell quipped. Those projections, however, also turned out to be dead wrong, which also happened to be the case at other organizations. “What we saw was giving came from different sources, some key donors stepped up,” he said.

CI had its best year ever among mid-major donors, with gifts increasing more than 30%. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, one of the first things CI officials did was a major call campaign, identifying all key donors. “It was very tempting to call donors and ask for additional support. We called them and just asked how they’re handling the pandemic, can we pray for them. A number of donors, while we’re asking, asked how we’re doing and how they can help,” Calwell said.

There’s a more sophisticated segmentation, according to Calwell, where instead of compiling a laundry list of everyone’s needs, CI aims to find an overlap between different groups. “Call it a heat map of where the greatest needs are. One that really popped up was a digital-first way of looking at things,” he said.

Whereas 10 or 20 years ago, research would determine which products and services people were looking for, then what digital capabilities would support those, Calwell said that order has flipped. “It’s almost like instead of starting with a product or service, you start with what’s the digital solution? The service in many cases is a digital product or service. It’s relevant in the nonprofit space because we have not been making commitments and investments in digital that we needed to,” he said, with tons of digital testing now behind it.

Food banks, food banks everywhere

Thousands of cars lined up at food banks around the country are among the images that portray the early days of COVID in 2020. The pandemic brought many new donors into the fold. The Houston Food Bank (No. 67, $321 million) was on track to hit the fundraising goal but once it hit, leaders had to find a way to run the organization while demand spiked.

“The surprise was just how many calls we got from people who hadn’t necessarily supported us before,” said Amy Ragan, chief development officer, including some companies that had an on-again, off-again relationship with the organization. At the end of fiscal year 2020, fundraising was about $50 million, after originally being on track to raise $22 million. “Media coverage really contributed to the donations we received,” she said.

COVID donors did not behave like disaster donors who give after a storm, according to Ragan. “Those tend to be very much one-time gifts,” she said. With COVID donors, there were lots of second gifts. “People continued to support us and gave us the opportunity to really start to cultivate new donors,” she said.

Houston Food Bank’s monthly giving program, Faithful Friends, grew from 1,567 donors in February 2020 to more than 5,063 in August 2021. The direct mail program had a 215% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

Distribution levels, while still elevated, were starting to return to normal this past summer, on track to distribute 256 million pounds of food this year. At one point in the midst of the pandemic, the food bank was doubling its daily distribution of pounds going out the door, from about 450,000 to between 900,000 and 1 million pounds a day. “Donations correlate with that some, too,” Ragan said.

Donors are consumers

Most funds raised by Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) (No. 38, $558.34 million) still come via direct mail but before COVID, the New York City-based nonprofit had begun building a digital piece for annual givers, or the “mass audience,” as Kim Goldsmith N’Diaye, director of development, describes them.

“There was an expansion with the whole digital audience piece, pre-COVID, which turned out to be really fortuitous as we moved into COVID,” she said. “We really started to look at, how do we reach our audience in the digital world. We looked at search, ads, paid search, organic search.”

Goldsmith-N’Diaye sees major gifts as a growth opportunity area for MSF, noting two trends: People who are already donors are giving, and giving more frequently; and, new donors coming at the $50,000 and $100,000 level. “The opportunity for us, given this is a K-shaped recovery, is to really bring it in at the principal gift area. That’s a growth area for us. We do not have many at what we call the principal gift area -- we have some -- but it’s truly a growth area,” she said.

Annual giving totaled almost $236 million in FYE 2020 and planned giving topped $104 million none of which was forecast to peak that high, according to Goldsmith-N’Diaye. “It was driven by all programs,” she said, adding that half of revenue came in via mass giving with digital right behind it. “It was growth across all sectors and every channel was working very hard to drive it and bring in that growth. Consumers, or donors, went across the board in terms of giving,” she said.

“They [consumers] carry the same expectations about experience into the nonprofit world. In the nonprofit world, speaking very generally, they’re looking for the same experience,” Goldsmith-N’Diaye said. “What we don’t have, for example, is a portal. Well, you get a portal to pay your utilities. You get a portal with almost everything you do. But that is kinda new for a lot of nonprofits in general. They’re getting there.”

NPT Top100 Data:

Scroll with mouse, or click on chart and use arrow keys.

Rank Organization Total Revenue Public Support Government Support Investment Income Program Service Other Revenue Total Expense Program Expense Fundraising Expense Administrative Expense Total Assets Value of Investments In Kind Contribution Total Joint Cost Net Change in Net Assets Unrestricted NA Temporarily Restricted NA Permanently Restricted NA
1 The Y (YMCA of the USA) 6,207,332,000 1,332,240,000 994,174,000 131,191,000 3,543,964,000 205,763,000 6,357,978,000 5,331,408,000 140,840,000 885,730,000 11,607,243,000 n/a n/a - 330,828,000 9,492,933,000 - 2,114,310,000
2 United Way 1 5,195,923,300 3,668,477,018 866,985,413 410,138,235 - 250,322,634 5,195,923,300 4,395,196,965 455,165,292 345,561,044 n/a n/a n/a - n/a n/a n/a n/a
3 Catholic Charities USA 4,219,272,150 1,082,513,882 1,318,672,081 84,117,514 1,724,607,519 9,361,155 3,991,187,963 3,475,328,481 84,751,188 431,108,294 32,835,014 n/a 1,579,009,130   -77,574,497 n/a n/a n/a
4 The Salvation Army 1 2 3 4,004,476,000 2,370,914,000 459,028,000 405,100,000 133,591,000 635,843,000 3,579,999,000 2,946,829,000 240,328,000 392,842,000 16,369,203,000 8,746,994,000 - - 588,319,000 6,198,053,000 2,200,202,000 2,881,004,000
5 Feeding America 3,571,430,346 3,477,299,704 1,183,049 1,827,219 20,326,823 70,793,551 3,309,075,710 3,262,537,351 34,284,385 12,253,974 432,594,156 361,119,303 - - 261,644,459 136,264,400 263,690,902 -
6 American Red Cross 2,839,409,246 772,660,131 115,125,624 80,510,799 1,840,018,144 31,094,548 2,683,608,516 2,421,383,758 172,689,972 89,534,786 1,812,215,109 1,671,335,881 - - 370,050,749 390,796,728 1,421,418,381 -
7 Boys & Girls Clubs of America 4 2,419,120,913 1,134,223,192 697,307,276 145,961,112 263,405,916 178,223,417 2,162,836,881 1,732,377,920 140,236,423 290,222,538 4,674,293,374 1,812,310,666 92,606,719 - n/a n/a n/a n/a
8 Habitat for Humanity International 5 2,283,274,000 1,351,530,000 162,350,000 7,472,000 641,432,000 120,490,000 1,942,952,000 1,625,982,000 139,364,000 177,606,000 4,302,816,000 1,021,294,000 5,188,000   n/a 2,634,593,000 430,457,000 17,800,000
9 Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 2,005,205,411 442,190,435 187,221,691 2,430,325 1,310,450,921 62,912,039 1,969,358,412 1,777,366,003 38,133,765 153,858,644 3,905,849,954 1,873,385,574 - - 210,796,948 1,020,655,661 1,134,595,555 -
10 Direct Relief 1,999,565,510 1,998,290,774 - 1,274,736 - - 1,559,819,795 1,552,313,501 2,518,175 4,988,119 968,151,460 159,606,946 - - 446,473,181 810,348,462 141,860,799 -
11 ALSAC/St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 1,898,289,322 1,744,366,291 - 122,410,176 - 31,512,855 1,564,353,395 1,134,407,417 277,143,333 152,802,645 5,848,337,695 5,558,460,062 - 141,071,210 370,342,380 4,667,610,950 1,068,802,015 -
12 Smithsonian Institution 1,561,599,985 204,374,641 1,104,235,438 143,140,723 70,900,273 38,948,910 1,737,654,893 980,263,675 381,829,281 375,561,937 4,636,979,503 3,066,617,774 - - 302,697,318 2,655,815,646 1,981,163,857 -
13 Planned Parenthood Federation of America 6 1,446,586,471 580,687,133 78,843,970 46,537,051 712,457,737 28,060,580 1,394,416,171 1,098,242,494 99,216,050 196,957,627 1,620,719,962 1,233,477,950 n/a 17,535,780 -384,772,650 1,334,629,522 196,587,605 89,502,835
14 Americares 1,440,750,357 1,433,776,724 4,668,930 1,731,284 935,004 -361,585 1,247,997,037 1,228,808,771 12,859,459 6,328,807 421,824,159 58,451,120 - - 191,355,999 47,095,714 360,307,821 -
15 World Vision 1,220,294,518 801,136,493 425,780,293 -7,035,489 630,682 -217,461 1,201,702,191 1,061,882,491 84,796,138 55,023,562 304,280,458 146,468,631 - - 23,234,285 86,324,102 130,184,282 -
16 Nature Conservancy 1,137,390,674 822,269,086 123,521,397 15,772,516 161,714,698 14,112,977 907,041,369 642,805,369 91,160,244 173,075,756 7,052,349,509 2,674,051,784 - - 335,714,420 5,713,769,202 1,338,580,307 -
17 Compassion International 2 1,007,577,071 992,891,000 - 15,125,138 - -439,067 999,180,000 813,929,000 111,766,000 73,485,000 270,726,000 283,890,000 51,448 - 2,133,458 244,316,000 26,410,000 -
18 Catholic Relief Services 928,384,071 419,315,858 502,012,973 9,069,855 - -2,014,615 913,182,729 836,446,480 32,543,560 44,192,689 555,059,230 257,985,899 - 1,196,878 20,570,454 98,526,919 69,319,507 16,001,515
19 Task Force for Global Health 905,760,079 876,422,787 29,210,709 181,245 - -54,662 906,689,467 897,355,714 142,580 9,191,173 52,596,680 36,934,116 n/a - -929,388 27,164,362 25,432,318 -
20 Shriners Hospitals for Children 896,169,390 438,160,740 18,496,318 294,910,620 142,822,170 1,779,542 892,145,319 698,857,670 80,565,222 112,722,427 10,877,290,799 8,487,878,070 - - 722,005,851 8,306,531,703 1,423,340,000 -
21 Samaritan's Purse 894,308,893 808,105,926 67,056,043 15,456,803 3,008,866 681,255 669,969,794 569,762,127 53,746,099 46,461,568 923,718,989 688,216,569 n/a 16,232,480 221,762,164 639,962,307 283,756,682 -
22 Girl Scouts of USA 889,782,938 105,460,875 11,264,226 67,187,945 654,908,569 50,961,323 842,195,883 688,349,363 54,550,234 99,296,286 2,083,172,604 1,161,542,245 417,000 - 56,702,515 1,498,137,327 151,437,523 107,078,538
23 Good360 879,165,459 869,717,987 - 103 8,265,338 1,182,031 811,958,519 807,897,439 2,058,267 2,002,813 95,165,252 5,328,142 24,800   67,214,503 90,132,137 1,343,333 -
24 Save the Children 808,658,178 464,209,852 324,119,269 19,429,172 944,332 -44,447 765,901,311 652,774,303 62,751,729 50,375,279 324,210,395 254,359,423 - - 58,093,713 158,053,405 166,156,990 -
25 International Rescue Committee 805,275,159 324,834,104 461,144,168 4,350,103 11,844,760 3,102,024 746,681,968 691,737,449 594,491 54,350,028 418,242,328 298,849,919 - - 73,581,949 94,821,245 147,542,943 55,493,048
26 Food For the Poor 754,997,118 745,575,665 9,328,912 128,435 - -35,894 726,837,860 677,019,670 37,478,382 12,339,808 66,276,069 46,072,510 - - 27,622,889 60,251,933 6,024,136 -
27 Boy Scouts of America 6 728,909,262 287,137,250 859,766 139,416,078 192,536,975 108,959,193 626,771,270 534,105,652 47,422,481 45,243,137 1,632,438,335 1,552,903,524 n/a - -1,039,584,372 1,629,425,220 24,216 2,988,899
28 YWCA 7 719,364,874 175,349,082 320,205,425 - 183,872,536   688,835,900 590,496,587 25,595,002 72,744,311 1,075,497,383 n/a n/a - n/a n/a n/a n/a
29 American Heart Association 700,362,587 506,815,476 4,284,594 46,974,144 55,569,012 86,719,361 740,233,913 571,105,193 93,950,599 75,178,121 1,320,358,588 773,531,339 - 224,858,355 -67,601,924 347,658,650 530,302,405 -
30 U.S. Fund for UNICEF 636,160,039 633,000,094 2,017,142 - - 1,142,803 651,066,932 569,794,992 59,971,265 21,300,675 151,477,527 142,097,743 - - -13,424,715 77,095,978 74,381,549 -
31 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Foundation 630,515,570 67,571,150 446,183,545 18,848,258 99,799,182 -1,886,565 645,999,059 604,942,133 18,725,770 22,331,156 1,469,345,450 808,846,018 - - -29,622,345 608,357,324 188,940,000 -
32 Step Up For Students 620,704,672 618,153,616 - 1,464,788 1,085,828 440 720,174,387 711,955,631 2,427,225 5,791,531 590,867,275 71,750,413 - - -99,469,715 13,586,344 463,808,684 -
33 Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) 2 613,064,000 570,109,000 - 13,984,000 20,121,000 8,850,000 569,743,000 474,799,000 52,726,000 42,218,000 485,589,000 408,165,000 - - 57,289,000 341,350,000 12,508,000 2,500,000
34 CARE 609,275,545 391,290,334 208,021,903 6,444,753 - 3,518,555 647,242,201 594,894,139 28,958,635 23,389,427 508,084,592 224,060,515 - - -44,258,550 66,826,602 265,173,627 -
35 American Cancer Society 589,239,850 538,831,020 5,791,615 47,915,391 31,098 -3,329,274 571,628,815 438,072,787 99,628,477 33,927,550 1,228,035,964 879,595,542 20,890,300 106,206,113 69,280,037 506,973,784 370,374,217 350,687,963
36 MAP International 588,377,393 585,910,314 - 77,693 2,383,865 5,521 718,037,500 714,758,910 2,703,838 574,752 98,602,113 7,603,585 - - -129,696,859 47,131,645 50,454,344 -
37 Healthwell Foundation 558,747,759 546,256,983 - 12,490,776 - - 452,158,545 448,483,554 948,149 2,726,842 582,119,196 533,593,360 - - 126,408,550 52,046,936 530,072,260 -
38 Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders 558,340,480 540,354,869 - 3,299,310 14,742,176 -55,875 499,587,775 422,770,671 72,088,387 4,728,717 391,676,625 243,100,497 -   59,841,317 259,515,787 23,296,568 -
39 PBS 550,502,628 274,455,226 21,296,905 3,271,676 211,144,779 40,334,042 552,098,934 513,090,594 79,025 38,929,315 346,719,085 250,319,840 - - -3,277,045 238,515,156 108,203,929 -
40 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 496,221,309 427,419,530 - 33,847,009 15,997,252 18,957,518 393,996,450 305,992,764 45,035,639 42,968,047 581,677,610 544,494,181 - 16,991,219 97,731,049 249,719,310 116,403,128 -
41 Catholic Medical Mission Board 473,295,828 459,177,601 14,067,750 50,477 - - 464,214,243 453,375,275 6,169,021 4,669,947 80,239,700 36,493,182 - - 9,713,030 61,088,416 8,042,326 -
42 Feed the Children 466,613,775 461,426,807 2,603,306 1,614,244 - 969,418 408,260,668 381,770,107 13,894,565 12,595,996 149,488,463 27,181,298 - - 58,344,093 130,063,191 13,667,726 -
43 Make-A-Wish Foundation 462,745,297 435,457,098 - 18,990,464 - 8,297,735 440,659,060 314,033,105 74,703,131 51,922,824 491,214,196 322,537,322 - 6,521,916 198,306,815 272,348,383 114,049,874 -
44 Patient Access Network Foundation 450,697,511 439,121,644 - 11,575,867 - - 476,744,459 466,305,622 1,125,006 9,313,831 621,060,629 566,569,948 - - -25,663,969 41,806,591 395,203,219 -
45 New York Public Library 448,257,647 59,697,922 279,668,953 101,469,156 1,730,145 5,691,471 328,719,153 286,145,025 10,409,187 32,164,941 1,739,105,309 1,428,406,718 - - 142,560,897 717,870,805 1,021,234,504 -
46 San Diego Zoo* 5 422,092,199 138,246,065 19,613,399 11,664,152 232,029,376 20,539,207 303,516,461 260,188,897 9,433,667 33,893,897 838,538,606 385,081,182 - - 129,155,696 384,187,115 245,270,506 -
47 Midwest Food Bank 420,255,647 416,033,142 3,066,750 -25,186 240,596 940,345 394,000,699 392,011,772 708,634 1,280,293 60,209,574 10,372,085 - - 29,762,354 58,802,744 3,288,476 -
48 Metropolitan Museum of Art 414,668,610 234,480,872 10,560,621 138,169,497 5,071,378 26,386,242 421,209,919 334,572,806 67,915,226 18,721,887 3,678,005,490 3,963,073,485 - - -57,118,462 1,002,547,639 2,675,457,851 -
49 Mental Health America 8 405,139,389 73,307,593 197,345,879 4,379,678 118,013,621 12,092,618 361,617,243 310,984,536 4,890,564 45,742,143 400,903,023 168,960,484 189,360 - 58,404,203 255,728,835 33,371,815 1,530,190
50 Alzheimer's Association 403,087,006 358,015,358 22,987,579 10,240,491 7,070,398 4,773,180 387,807,493 299,077,490 71,853,103 16,876,900 410,346,682 371,985,604 - 16,626,999 13,451,132 139,186,350 137,089,114 -
51 American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee 396,452,930 314,429,429 68,851,000 9,886,134 581,447 2,704,920 370,971,084 337,255,641 11,627,143 22,088,300 509,163,496 517,869,117 - - 60,101,884 220,853,015 224,586,999 63,723,482
52 Carter Center 387,757,592 324,464,950 28,909,286 34,383,356 - - 374,497,582 354,089,397 9,955,057 10,453,128 947,857,499 928,341,366 - - 84,396,907 335,162,115 592,226,743 -
53 The Assistance Fund 383,403,392 380,949,124 - 2,454,268 - - 328,746,087 319,961,541 1,888,246 6,896,300 371,288,428 296,067,270 - - 55,757,675 53,327,696 317,960,732 -
54 Rotary Foundation of Rotary International 376,412,655 337,746,264 1,050,668 40,254,454 19 -2,638,750 374,508,040 334,259,888 21,518,704 18,729,448 1,126,581,948 1,190,614,417 - - -13,693,236 665,947,531 470,634,417  
55 Boys Town 5 370,333,083 147,423,479 10,151,293 13,160,394 196,197,616 3,400,301 343,397,146 270,763,357 46,327,242 26,306,547 1,439,742,739 327,452,000 - 41,851,817 129,747,598 1,304,031,776 135,710,963 -
56 Convoy of Hope 2 369,328,524 362,570,999 - 1,935,057   4,822,468 344,213,239 317,857,171 11,007,122 15,348,946 89,340,900 31,363,092 n/a - 28,568,054 84,874,748 4,466,152 -
57 Institute of International Education 359,097,100 35,905,493 205,716,732 85,392,620 32,174,441 -92,186 275,456,169 237,859,701 1,551,765 36,044,703 242,795,759 229,490,049 - - 88,551,310 161,590,759 81,205,000 -
58 Art Institute of Chicago 351,772,088 86,154,200 7,528,554 38,211,221 214,772,101 5,106,012 316,818,865 279,268,368 10,967,758 26,582,739 1,413,519,473 1,153,509,415 - - 20,127,460 479,697,891 933,821,582 -
59 Pew Charitable Trusts 346,765,756 304,627,698 - 40,934,010 407,645 796,403 351,552,064 311,944,778 6,892,009 32,715,277 1,299,222,104 1,068,301,120 - - -12,213,755 834,445,705 52,757,236 -
60 ACLU Foundation 346,532,818 317,342,886 200,956 6,618,440 18,264,081 4,106,455 275,577,500 213,567,198 30,385,625 31,624,677 849,164,219 684,564,033 12,739,807 - n/a 441,893,198 256,583,326 -
61 Special Olympics International 9 343,612,500 259,236,306 43,399,579 10,774,487 10,549,839 19,652,289 308,633,870 249,394,634 39,258,581 19,980,655 399,448,200 329,351,507 90,899,706 23,116,675 44,680,491 312,762,056 86,008,803 677,341
62 Young Life 342,826,319 318,999,920 - 1,311,753 30,697,269 -8,182,623 352,258,397 297,245,321 21,298,035 33,715,041 380,663,912 90,776,818 - - -5,671,313 345,863,919 16,131,607 -
63 American Kidney Fund 336,517,953 335,983,493 - 441,193 744 92,523 343,952,821 336,115,035 5,148,851 2,688,935 50,409,854 51,367,559 - 2,314,338 -6,741,812 47,346,336 3,063,518 -
64 National Jewish Health 331,534,080 44,029,996 64,597,666 7,907,216 214,777,369 221,833 313,987,559 276,739,840 9,152,909 28,094,810 349,926,000 166,541,000 - - 12,349,000 91,391,000 147,762,000 -
65 Mercy Corps 324,484,584 123,493,249 198,246,564 895,478 1,849,185 108 320,371,293 242,706,146 17,919,123 59,746,024 196,024,386 115,578,501 - - 3,771,384 68,701,698 10,715,005 -
66 Good Days 323,239,796 318,102,862 - 815,932 3,094,603 1,226,399 273,048,467 269,094,438 644,484 3,309,545 121,993,039 128,145,673 - - 50,009,892 54,402,778 67,590,261 -
67 Houston Food Bank 321,020,841 278,622,615 39,002,263 711,729 2,715,561 -31,327 293,506,374 291,395,036 874,102 1,237,236 138,990,726 43,937,856 - - 27,572,332 110,878,970 7,077,226 -
68 Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory 5 307,604,088 169,592,780 76,435,295 22,300,462 24,277,122 14,998,429 183,952,370 157,946,206 1,860,250 24,145,914 1,055,985,344 641,985,200 - - -126,903,274 528,270,110 317,551,146 -
69 Matthew 25: Ministries 307,490,255 304,871,164 - 578,941 1,676,301 363,849 285,355,801 283,153,386 644,073 1,558,342 129,373,866 11,587,234 - - 129,373,866 128,480,572 - 893,294
70 GiveDirectly 306,216,131 298,231,895 4,992,322 1,664,936 - 1,326,978 229,434,411 223,279,128 3,554,962 2,600,321 143,042,479 174,113,042 - - 77,062,363 71,917,469 71,125,010 -
71 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America 6 306,175,698 231,291,413 44,564,856 5,575,786 11,285,458 13,458,185 282,763,222 218,801,855 36,305,700 27,655,667 271,756,488 166,352,748 n/a - n/a 187,472,980 67,117,480 17,166,028
72 Metropolitan Opera Association 304,591,258 182,797,328 3,021,000 16,500,320 90,341,477 11,931,133 263,340,363 230,171,821 11,106,103 22,062,439 482,752,126 278,710,698 - - -25,096,107 -294,786,327 372,598,691 -
73 Ronald McDonald House Charities 6 303,892,028 241,592,140 141,636 32,152,775 13,321,854 16,683,623 247,497,436 181,171,581 38,691,780 27,634,075 1,814,690,860 722,227,382 n/a 402,902 -456,616,894 1,243,784,094 - -
74 Patient Advocate Foundation 301,065,153 290,236,368 488,209 3,815,588 6,518,710 6,278 261,527,015 257,679,366 2,856,689 990,960 318,050,823 300,117,225 - - 38,661,099 18,448,396 299,602,427 -
75 Marine Toys For Tots Foundation 298,455,566 293,753,932 - 4,453,366 - 248,268 256,472,523 247,370,924 7,693,144 1,408,455 226,371,842 162,042,796 - 10,620,964 41,783,811 218,668,421 1,750,000 -
76 Christian Broadcasting Network 289,748,358 179,634,883 - 1,828,725 215,815 108,068,935 301,902,983 256,703,120 29,522,384 15,677,479 120,421,988 47,400,919 - - -16,096,510 53,797,073 66,624,915 -
77 Wounded Warrior Project 286,475,894 267,970,856 - 13,407,123 - 5,097,915 276,378,359 196,684,365 64,345,052 15,348,942 388,388,385 353,286,409 -84,316 30,435,230 17,669,908 320,122,187 6,309,932 -
78 World Wildlife Fund 286,350,088 226,245,192 45,092,285 8,217,113 651,358 6,144,140 266,981,193 205,911,957 40,014,884 21,054,352 386,025,271 287,695,553 - 45,966,216 10,988,606 156,319,924 229,705,357  
79 ASPCA 5 279,048,974 254,185,353 - 8,577,107 14,074,642 2,211,872 250,628,436 192,847,157 48,100,559 9,680,720 393,129,611 264,225,620 - 84,241,267 n/a 264,507,765 75,499,444 -
80 NPR 277,605,127 101,738,911 210,000 3,620,969 166,084,643 5,950,604 291,733,617 183,497,262 11,101,661 97,134,694 127,145,085 144,497,207 - - -12,935,007 95,575,026 31,570,059 -
81 Teach for America 273,618,155 194,455,098 48,767,046 7,064,616 23,334,112 -2,717 288,574,844 215,280,575 29,082,585 44,211,684 456,147,778 378,179,727 - - 6,176,795 169,139,129 237,158,367 -
82 Christian and Missionary Alliance 2 5 268,549,811 70,350,126 - 16,308,812 169,245,203 12,645,670 266,455,830 233,549,321 1,614,071 31,292,438 1,130,882,876 184,965,554 - - n/a 217,120,214 58,950,580 -
83 The Conservation Fund 262,698,097 51,042,971 29,952,785 2,115,551 179,537,568 49,222 263,858,934 254,058,210 3,509,752 6,290,972 446,287,995 244,722,917 - - -1,163,038 203,798,514 242,489,481 -
84 Museum Of Modern Art 262,144,582 166,731,106 49,965 53,631,331 14,199,882 27,532,298 270,711,724 195,774,971 13,440,032 61,496,721 2,331,703,503 1,339,029,451 - - -29,447,066 1,101,508,272 751,813,905 -
85 Wildlife Conservation Society 255,583,692 88,157,050 105,713,933 4,812,443 51,406,470 5,493,796 298,619,522 253,385,866 10,738,038 34,495,618 1,109,496,534 501,679,252 - - -40,239,405 376,517,154 422,209,393  
86 CDC Foundation 255,483,260 197,332,428 55,505,941 2,019,884 625,007 - 113,443,911 103,302,766 2,173,700 7,967,445 255,088,416 269,326,758 - - 143,569,344 29,318,131 225,770,285 -
87 New York Presbyterian Fund 5 254,371,871 177,828,063 - 1,042,169 75,420,148 81,491 201,205,352 167,613,839 24,764,691 8,826,822 2,955,079,872 436,870,606 - - 219,076,725 824,244,401 2,130,835,471 -
88 Consumer Reports 250,122,928 31,640,580 318,398 5,551,753 211,879,759 732,438 234,962,047 201,951,144 11,835,107 21,175,796 399,304,068 315,628,455 - - 9,363,285 169,806,140 7,505,431 -
89 Sesame Workshop 246,073,617 85,361,614 3,212,300 1,550,815 118,900,107 37,048,781 208,204,985 180,829,171 4,881,158 22,494,656 341,601,480 285,026,785 - - 46,415,451 275,691,080 65,910,400 -
90 UJA-Federation of New York 239,679,000 192,741,000 - 47,973,000 1,288,000 -2,323,000 250,410,000 187,530,000 36,255,000 26,625,000 1,208,953,000 1,102,428,000 - - -24,575,000 491,401,000 717,552,000 -
91 GBH 238,976,570 130,505,758 7,053,230 9,942,824 73,396,217 18,078,541 275,396,741 233,205,368 27,335,510 14,855,863 535,836,679 470,545,154 855,266 - 13,097,523 420,228,718 115,607,961 -
92 Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago 237,290,911 206,375,503 181,206 20,627,649 9,262,160 844,393 226,720,112 206,045,233 6,716,323 13,958,556 804,245,834 974,585,578 - - 16,005,737 539,021,580 265,224,254 -
93 Second Harvest Heartland 236,949,005 216,759,663 7,926,325 2,604,521 9,465,698 192,798 184,150,172 174,764,524 5,142,160 4,243,488 82,876,348 42,883,485 - - 52,984,297 78,188,626 4,687,722 -
94 U.S. Golf Association 5 230,989,875 29,148,285 - 19,482,597 177,810,407 4,548,586 199,712,427 181,568,580 1,458,531 16,685,316 385,230,116 406,098,196 - - 67,102,017 383,618,477 1,611,639 -
95 Project Orbis International 230,892,300 44,675,552 185,455,952 217,722 - 543,074 229,000,667 211,872,403 8,897,519 8,230,745 59,497,856 27,325,617 1,597,340 - -2,174,197 46,162,616 13,335,240 -
96 Scholarship America 226,491,990 199,629,362 - 11,008,955 14,504,239 1,349,434 224,212,678 212,060,693 2,693,683 9,458,302 316,806,360 356,460,665 - - 13,029,711 85,392,310 231,414,050 -
97 Robin Hood 2 220,093,348 130,823,368 - 21,951,581 - 67,318,399 202,161,727 185,680,834 10,657,001 5,823,892 394,439,040 325,626,319 170,771 - 17,931,621 143,028,733 13,566,529 158,522,664
98 Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston 218,872,687 201,681,522 - 15,928,155 1,000,170 262,840 236,866,465 218,686,475 13,991,455 4,188,535 1,597,124,838 1,621,644,721 -   -46,269,910 1,459,954,008 137,170,830 -
99 JDRF 212,602,450 194,074,339 - 16,238,938 - 2,289,173 192,605,651 136,526,322 34,666,848 21,412,481 268,023,077 201,586,319 - 2,005,061 17,899,221 85,538,657 48,162,044 -
100 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts 207,706,971 127,242,896 2,583,018 5,849,137 65,175,449 1,885,374 149,561,534 114,284,533 8,153,242 27,123,759 838,780,356 338,707,618 - - 45,344,664 106,852,522 322,892,515  
    Notes:
  1. 1 In-kind services include donated services, product
  2. 2 Financial statements
  3. 3 Government support includes grants, fees
  4. 4 Unaudited compilation from member clubs + national office audited financials
  5. 5 FYE 2019 data
  6. 6 Compilation of FYE 2019 Form 990 affiliates + national office
  7. 7 Public support includes some overlap with government support
  8. 8 Estimate of 2019 Form 990 for 16 affiliates + national office and 2018 for 35 affiliates
  9. 9 Estimate of 2019 Form 990 of 1 affiliate, 2018 of 58 affiliates, 2017 of 17 affiliates, and 2016 or earlier of 9 affiliates