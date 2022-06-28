Points of Light Reveals Its Civic Top 50 of 2022 The NonProfit Times Tuesday | June 28th, 2022

Points of Light, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that seeks to inspire individuals and business leaders to address social problems, has unveiled its Civic 50 for 2022. The 50 businesses cited exemplify how companies can have an impact on social concerns by allocating their resources, skills and time. Honorees are companies with U.S. revenue in excess of $1 billion and are selected on the basis of their corporate citizenship and social programs as judge by the Points of Light.

The coronavirus pandemic apparently had an effect on contributions among the Civic 50. The collective $2 billion in cash and $1.8 billion in in-kind contributions both represent drops from 2020. As a percentage of the firms’ overall revenue, however, both figures represented contribution increases (from 0.39% to 0.43%).

The total number of employee hours set aside for external volunteering, 5.8 million, was down from the previous year, likely due to reduced opportunities for volunteering and reductions in staff. But the percentage of employees who contributed time remained steady at 22%. And, 48% of employees participated in internal volunteering, such as employee resource groups and green teams, on par with 2020.

Civil and human rights took the top position among causes supported, with 56% of honorees citing this as a cause. The previous top position holder, environmental concerns, came in second with 54% of organizations mentioning it. According to a statement from Points of Light, the change reflected organizations with the Civic 50 taking on more societal causes instead of merely rotating them.

“By utilizing the full suite of their assets — from employee talent, cash assets, products and connections — they are making deep impact that is driving transformational change in communities around the country,” Points of Light President and CEO Natalye Paquin said in a statement.

Several businesses were recognized for exceptional activity. Tate Consultancy Services received Points of Light’s Strategic Volunteering Award, which recognizes achievements in engaging employees through pro bono and skills-based and volunteer initiatives. Hewlett Packard Enterprise received the Volunteer Leader Award, which recognized the company’s leading volunteer culture and embracing of volunteerism as a priority for civic engagement.

One company within nine sectors was recognized with a Leader & Volunteer Award. In 2022, these included: Deloitte, within the industrials sector; Dow, within the material sector; DTE Energy, within the utilities sector; KeyBank, within the financial sector; Steelcase, within the consumer discretionary sector; Tata Consultancy Services, within the information technology sector; TEGNA, within the telecommunications sector; The Hershey Company, within the consumer staples sector; and UnitedHealth Group, within the healthcare sector.

Companies receiving individual awards were joined in the Civic 50 by: