CEOs Paid $141K, But Didn’t Top Comp List

While teleworking for nonprofit employees jumped 135.3% during 2020 compared to 2018, slightly fewer than half of nonprofits (49%) had teleworking as part of benefits offered to staff. Of the top 10 benefits at nonprofits, all showed increases in availability during 2020.

That’s part of the data released in the new The NonProfit Times 2021 Nonprofit Organizations Salary and Benefits Report -- authored and administered in partnership with Roswell, Ga.-based Bluewater Nonprofit Solutions. The report includes data on 233 positions from entry level to C-Suite.

There are two categories of benefits for some form of remote working. Teleworking is exclusively working from a remote location not part of the nonprofit’s physical plant. Telecommuting is a flexible work arrangement which involves office time. That type of arrangement is available at 45.8% of nonprofits, according to the new data.

Almost 16% of organizations surveyed in 2020 offered special perks and benefits for the CEO/President/Executive Director position. The top benefits in the C-Suite are additional paid time off (45.9%), a car or car allowance (39%) and excess life insurance (33.3%).

The top salary didn’t go to the CEO. It went to the chief medical officer with an average pay of $233,320. The average CEO/President/Executive Director salary was $141,943, the seventh highest salary of the data collected. The chief development officer’s pay was $119,077.

There were 145 positions with an average base salary of at least $50,000, and among those, 28 reported an average of more than $100,000, with five positions that had an average of at least $150,000 annually.

Roughly 66% of nonprofits offer dental insurance with a dental preferred provider organization being the most popular at 81.4%.

The Salary and Benefits Report drills down on salaries and benefits across 233 job titles, which are organized within 28 different job families, ranging from administrative/general office and advocacy/government affairs to communications/marketing and human resources and information technology. Data include average salary increases for each position along with information on benefits, like health, dental, vision and retirement plans.

Participation in the survey was open to all U.S. nonprofits with at least one full-time employee, working no less than 30 hours per week. Salary data for part-time positions was not collected but data can be used as a starting point to determine part-time pay based on a percentage of base salary represented. Organizations were asked to complete the survey with data that was valid as of Sept. 15, 2020.

