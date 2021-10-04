Another Record For A Giving Day – $66 Million

The largest one-day giving event in the United States hit another record this year. The 13th annual North Texas Giving Day eclipsed $66 million in charitable giving from more than 100,000 unique donors to benefit more than 3,300 local nonprofits.

North Texas Giving Day for the first time had a presenting sponsor in Amazon.

With the goal of increasing and diversifying donors, this year North Texas Giving Day took place on Sept. 23, with early giving starting on Sept. 1. Last year’s event raised $58.8 million from more than 106,000 donors.

North Texas Giving Day has grown from raising $4 million from 6,500 donors to benefit 345 nonprofits in its inaugural year of 2009 to more than $66 million from 100,000 donors to benefit more than 3,000 nonprofits in the 2021 edition.

Participating nonprofits also scored prizes in a variety of categories across sizes of organizations (small, $250,000 or less; medium, $250,000 to less than $1 million, and large, more than $1 million). For example, prizes were awarded to the Fundraising Page with the most unique donors: ResponsiveEd Foundation (small), Keller ISD Education Foundation (medium), and My Possibilities (large).

The Dallas Foundation awarded seven nonprofits with its 2021 Community Impact Prizes in each category that received the most gifts:

Racial Equity, $10,000, Big Brothers Big Sister Lone Star

Birth to Three Care (small nonprofit), $7,500, Withers Elementary PTA

Birth to Three Care (medium), $7,500, For Oak Cliff

Child and Youth Mental Health (small), $5,000, Grief and Loss Center of North Texas

Child and Youth Mental Health (medium), $5,000, The Well Community

Family Homelessness (small), $5,000, Family Promise of Irving

Family Homelessness (medium), $5,000, Bridges Safehouse, Inc.

To be eligible to participate in North Texas Giving Day, nonprofits must have a physical location or mailing address in one of 20 Texas counties.

The Communities Foundation of Texas is among the largest community foundations in the country, managing more than 1,000 charitable funds for families, companies, foundations and nonprofits. The Dallas-based organization has awarded more than $2 billion in grants since its founding in 1953.