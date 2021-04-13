7 Nonprofits Take Harris Poll’s Brands of the Year

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nailed down the nonprofit Brand of the Year, Most Trusted Brand and Most Loved Brand in the Harris Poll’s 33rd annual EquiTrend Study.

The Memphis, Tenn., hospital for critically ill children was one of seven nonprofits reviving recognition during national brand awareness polling. The EquiTrend study measures brands on three factors -- familiarity, purchase consideration, or quality. “Likely donation” replaces “purchase consideration” when consumers are surveyed about nonprofits. Brands that receive the highest rating receive the Brand of the Year award within their respective categories.

The 2021 study was based on feedback from more than 39,000 U.S. consumers aged 15 or older, each of whom evaluated 40 brands from a total list of 1,737 across 200 categories. Each brand received roughly 900 ratings. Surveys were conducted online between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, 2021.

Nonprofits recognized include:

Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah, which received the Animal Welfare Nonprofit Award;

Free the Children / WE Charity, Toronto, which received the International Aid Nonprofit Award;

Girl Scouts of the USA, New York City, which received the Youth Nonprofit Award;

National Down Syndrome Society, New York City, which received the Disability Nonprofit Award;

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Oak Brook, Ill., which received the Social Services Nonprofit Award;

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., which received the Health Nonprofit Award; and,

Wounded Warrior Project, Jacksonville, Fla., which received the Military and Veteran Serving Nonprofit Award

The 2021 list bears some notable repeats. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital took its award for the eighth consecutive year. The hospital also was recognized as the Most Trusted Brand and Most Loved Brand among health nonprofits.

“We are humbled and deeply grateful for being named the Health Nonprofit Brand of the Year for the eighth consecutive year,” Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said via a statement.

“The strength of the St. Jude brand is a testament to the creativity, innovation and dedication of our teams and to our supporters who join us in helping find cures and save children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is heartening to see so many people around the globe continue to trust, believe and partner in this important work,” Shadyac continued.

For Best Friends Animal Society, the award marks the sixth time during the past 10 years the organization has received the Animal Welfare Nonprofit award.

“To be named, once again, the animal welfare nonprofit most trusted/loved brand, based on the 2021 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study is an incredible honor,” Best Friends Animal Society Chief Brand & Communications Officer Greta Palmer said in a statement. “This award shows public momentum for Best Friends goal to take our country no-kill by 2025.”