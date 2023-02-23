Up To $27B Available For NPO Clean Energy Activities

The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided the first public notice of its Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) program. Nearly $27 billion will be made available through two grant competitions that will fund clean energy and clean air investments. The two competitions are expected to launch this summer.

The first program, with nearly $20 billion slated for distribution, will award grants to nonprofits that collaborate with financial institutions such as community development financial institutions, credit unions, green banks and housing finance agencies. The grants are intended for investment alongside private capital into projects that reduce pollution and lower energy costs, particularly within low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Other eligible projects include facilitating technical assistance and capacity building among a variety of stakeholders that aid in accelerating transition to net-zero economies with job programs that reflect a variety of economically friendly occupations. It is anticipated EPA will make as many as 15 grants as part of this process.

The second program includes an additional $7 billion, which will be distributed through a Zero-Emissions Technology Fund Competition. Eligible nonprofits, along with municipalities, states and tribes, are eligible to compete for funding that facilitates deployment of residential rooftop solar, community solar and other energy storage and upgrade capabilities. It is anticipated that the EPA will award up to 60 grants as part of this competition.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund will unlock historic investments to combat the climate crisis and deliver results for the American people, especially those who have too often been left behind,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said via a statement.

While the application process has not yet launched, initial information about the $20 billion General Assistance & Low-Income & Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program is available here: SAM.gov, and more about the $7 billion Zero-Emissions Technology Fund Competition is available here: SAM.gov.