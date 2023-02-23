Michigan Makes $35M in Funding Available To Small Nonprofits

The Michigan Nonprofit Association, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, has opened the application process for relief funding. Small nonprofits, those with annual revenue of less than $1 million, are able to indicate their intent to apply for funds from the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund, which has $35 million to distribute.

The Michigan Nonprofit Association is administering the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.

Leaders from small nonprofits are encourages to fill out a short initial application which will help fund administrators assess their needs. The administrators will launch a second phase of the application process on or around March 22, which will include a more detailed needs assessment review. Larger nonprofits will have an additional $15 million made available to them later this year.

In addition to the revenue restrictions, eligible recipients must be either Michigan-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits or projects sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Recipients do not have to be members of the Michigan Nonprofit Association.

“Michigan’s nonprofits uplift communities, create jobs, and make a real difference in people’s lives,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said via a statement. “The Michigan Nonprofit Relief Fund will ensure eligible nonprofits have the resources they need to continue providing critical services that lift Michiganders out of poverty and support regions across our state. We are committed to building a brighter future for Michigan by removing barriers to economic prosperity and ensuring residents can thrive.”

Relief funds are intended to cover expenditures or losses incurred by small nonprofits due to the coronavirus pandemic after March 3, 2021. Distributed funds include grants of between $5,000 and $25,000, with priority going to traditionally underserved and underrepresented populations. Distributions are expected to happen during spring and summer of 2023.

“These relief funds, which MNA tirelessly advocated for on behalf of Michigan nonprofits, are a lifeline for those who are most in need across the state,” Michigan Nonprofit Association President and CEO Kelley Kuhn said via a statement. “We will continue to advocate for nonprofits, while also ensuring that the program is consistent with federal and state requirements.”

The intent to apply form is available at https://www.mnaonline.org/services/nonprofit-relief-fund/overview.