PayPal, Combined Federal Campaign Both Hit Records

PayPal processed a record-breaking $185 million globally this past GivingTuesday, Dec. 1. It’s the largest amount raised on the platform for the global day of giving since its inception in 2012 and 40% more than the $132 million reported in 2019.

And, the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA), a federal workplace charitable donations aggregator, raised almost $4 million from federal employees and retirees during the first week of December. The more than $2 million raised on GivingTuesday alone represents the Washington, D.C.-based organization’s most successful GivingTuesday effort. The donations spurred the organization to its biggest week of 2020 to date.

More than 1.75 million PayPal customers across 198 markets donated, on Giving Tuesday amounting to more than two million donations. The $185 million processed is almost three times as much as the $64 million that PayPal processed during #GivingTuesday just three years ago in 2017.

The Giving Tuesday Data Commons estimated that $808 million was raised online during the eighth annual Giving Tuesday, up 58% compared to the $511 million in 2019. An estimated $2.47 billion was raised overall, 25% more than in 2019. Almost 35 million people participated in #GivingTuesday this year, a 29-percent spike over 2019, including 12 new countries participating for the first time as official GivingTuesday movements.

PayPal is one of the largest digital donation platforms in the world, supporting more than 600,000 nonprofits with fundraising. PayPal earlier this year announced enhancements to its giving platform to give its customer community more ways to give back and support the causes they care about, with the introduction of the Generosity Network.

“The results of GivingTuesday and overall in the campaign so far has exceeded our expectations,” said Vince Micone, co-chairperson of the CFCNCA, via a statement. “Though we’ve been treading new waters and operating entirely virtual, it’s been thrilling to see such a positive response by the federal community.”

So far in 2020, civilian employee, military, postal and retired donors have pledged more than $17.3 million, bringing the CFCNCA beyond the halfway point of its $30 million goal for the year.

“Our GivingTuesday results were 38% higher than those of 2019; we are currently trending 15% ahead of overall fundraising compared to recent years — and we hope and believe — we will keep this momentum going right through January 15th, the closing date of the 2020 campaign,” Micone said.

“Coming together, wherever we are, through our annual federal workplace giving campaign has been essential to thousands of charities in the CFC – and a testament to the selfless dedication of our federal, military and postal community. I could not be more proud to be part of such a generous community,” CFCNCA Co-Chairperson Ann Van Houten said via a statement.

During its 2019 campaign, the CFCNCA – the largest CFC in the country, based on the number of pledged gifts – generated more than $34.2 million and more than 69,500 volunteer hours on behalf of participating charities.

Since its inception 59 years ago, the Combined Federal Campaign, which encompasses 36 zones throughout the country and overseas, has raised more than $8.4 billion for supported charitable organizations. The 2020 CFC runs through Jan. 15, 2021. Federal employees and retirees seeking to learn more or pledge can do so at https://givecfc.org/