Nonprofits Walked A Tightrope In FY 2019

Largest nonprofits benefitted early, then COVID-19 hit

Ducks Unlimited raised a record $47 million from events — its largest source of unrestricted funds — during Fiscal Year 2019. That helped the Memphis, Tenn.-based nonprofit (No. 96, $236 million) conclude its largest-ever campaign, “Rescue Our Wetlands,” which raised $2.34 billion from more than 2 million supporters.

Memphis-based Ducks Unlimited saw record revenue from events fundraising in 2019.

Total revenue was $86.42 billion for organizations in The 2020 NPT 100, the 33rd annual study of the largest nonprofits in the United States that derive at least 10 percent of revenue from public support. That was an increase of 1.15 percent compared to the Fiscal Year Ending 2018, with a variety of ups and downs across revenue categories.

Public support accounted for the largest portion of revenue at $47.04 billion and comprised more than half of overall revenue (54.44 percent) even though it grew by just 2.17 percent.

The largest percentage increase was in other revenue, up almost 6 percent to more than $3 billion. Program revenue was up less than 1 percent, to $22.66 billion, comprising the second-largest revenue category.

Categories that declined for the 100 organizations included government support, down 1.14 percent to $9.98 billion, and investment income, down 8.2 percent to $3.48 billion.

Revenue as a whole — looking at the group in totality — was basically flat, said Dan Romano, partner and NFP tax practice leader at Grant Thornton LLP, which partners with The NonProfit Times to compile and analyze the data from nonprofit tax forms. Investment income was down, which Romano said was a little surprising considering the economy was good. Other sources of revenue were fairly stagnant, amid some significant increases and decreases.

That investment income dropped was a surprise considering equities markets had a good year in 2019. However, that also might depend on when fiscal years ended for the 100 organizations. While most operate on a June or December fiscal year end, there are some that also might end fiscal years as early as March 2019 or as late as September 2019.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) (No. 37, $605.77 million) enjoyed one of the largest jumps in revenue, more than doubling from the $275 million reported in FYE 2018. The Bethesda, Md.-based charity reported $441 million in investment income, including $329 million in realized gains. A spokesperson confirmed via email that the spike was from non-operating investment income and not from any notable transactions in 2019 but did not respond to requests for further comment.

More so than most operating charities, CFF has a very large investment pool of about $4 billion, said Brian Mittendorf, senior associate dean for staff, human resources, and culture, and the Fisher designated professor of accounting at The Ohio State University’s Fisher School of Business.

A majority of the investments are in public equities and fixed income and 2019 had a substantial rise in equities after a decline in 2018. CFF’s gains amount to about 15 percent, “which wouldn’t be crazy for that year,” he said. It’s reflective of unusually higher investment returns that year, which mirrored U.S. and global returns, Mittendorf said.

Total assets of the 100 organizations was at least $153 billion. Some areas of the study, such as total assets, are not quite complete because not all organizations are able to provide asset information or data for certain categories, particularly the largest ones with vast numbers of affiliates.

Total expenses on the whole were up 2.2 percent, to $82.52 billion. Administrative expenses increased the most, at just less than 7 percent, to $6.75 billion. That is followed by fundraising expenses, at 5.16 percent, and program expenses up just 1.61 percent. Still, program expenses accounted for almost 87 percent of overall expenses, at $71.65 billion.

Administrative (8 percent) and fundraising (5 percent) were responsible for less than 14 percent of overall expenses.

It is not surprising that fundraising expenses increased, Romano said, especially coming off the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), when organizations maybe needed a little more effort in raising a dollar.

The number of taxpayers itemizing and taking deductions in 2019 dropped substantially as a result of the 2017 federal tax reform legislation. The number of taxpayers itemizing dropped from about one-third to one-tenth of filers in 2019, according to IRS data. But, that doesn’t necessarily reduce giving. Several studies in recent years projected a drop in giving as a result of tax reform passed in late 2017, though overall giving has been up, with a larger proportion coming from higher-income households.

“Just because someone doesn’t take a deduction, it doesn’t mean they don’t give. It’s just harder to track,” Romano said. They’re not getting that tax benefit and might not be as inclined to give as in the past, he added. “Smaller-dollar donors are the ones who are really in jeopardy because of the pandemic and the state of the giving environment,” Romano said. Organizations that rely on smaller donors probably are in for a tough time this year, as people are unsure what they can give, especially if they’ve been unemployed for a time.

The ACLU Foundation has had a softening among smaller-dollar donors, particularly in the $250 to $1,000 per year giving level, according to Mark Wier, chief development officer. “In some ways, we’re seeing it even though the giving is on par with last year. Other areas of our giving are a bit higher than last year,” he said. “So, it’s the one area that’s not growing for us. It’s certainly possible that it’s connected [to changes in the TCJA]. We don’t have research or a study to point to specifically, but we certainly see a softening in that part of the file,” Wier said.

The ACLU Foundation is the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization to which gifts are tax-deductible, while the ACLU is the 501(c)(4) social welfare organization which is allowed to be active politically but gifts are not deductible.

The national office made The NPT 100 for the first time, surpassing $200 million in total revenue during FYE 2019. That’s up from about $150 million in each of the previous two years, and less than $100 million just a few years ago, with much of the growth occurring in the years since 2017, when a new administration took over the White House.

There’s been growth across the board in the advocacy space, for organizations of all sizes, including small organizations seeing huge gains, according to Wier.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — More than 1,000 people gather in June 2018 to protest President Trump’s immigrant policies. Photographer: Ilana Panich-Linsman

The 2019 fiscal year was record setting in a lot of ways, DU’s Batson said, and this year was projecting another record before the pandemic. Typically, DU raises about $100 million via philanthropic sources. Major gifts account for more than $40 million and another $12 million or so via direct response.

DU has doubled down on its digital efforts. There were five million visitors to ducks.org in 2019, including 41 million page views, with gross online fundraising of $4 million. While some nonprofits have not been able to capitalize on mobile apps, DU has 150,000 users. An interactive duck migration map within the app drives a lot of the traffic.

“It’s a great tool for our fundraising, and it’s a great engagement tool. It’s also easy for us to find advertisers and sponsors,” Batson said. “It’s the activity that drives it. We find ways with the web team to monetize that and find people who see the value in that. It’s a great example of that high value to our advertisers,” Batson said.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) (No. 78, $287 million) had the biggest growth in total revenue of any new organization within The NPT 100. The increase from $143 million in 2018 can be attributed to “Building LACMA,” a $750-million capital campaign to create a new, permanent collection building on the Wilshire campus. LACMA has raised $650 million, including $525 million from private individuals and foundations.

This past fiscal year included a $125-million commitment from Los Angeles County while LACMA typically reports $500,000 to $1 million in government support. But contributions have increased considerably during the past five years: $36 million in 2016; $66 million in 2017; $88 million in 2018; and $100 million in 2019.

“We’re pretty far along, so it feels like the heavy lifting has been done,” said Melissa Bomes, senior vice president of development at LACMA. COVID-19 has changed how Bomes and others at LACMA show off the facility to donors and supporters.

“This is the part of the campaign where you just want to be with people, show them images and renderings, take them through the museum — that’s harder when you have to be closed,” she said, referring to COVID closures.

“We don’t have the opportunity to show things off now. Those are selling points for the museum. In the arts, we’re constantly trying, in the hierarchy of needs, it is always important to show need. To see it in action, communities come together, with whole groups and children being awed — there’s nothing that replaces that,” Bomes said.

Any increase in investment income for The NPT 100 organizations likely will be used in 2020 as nonprofits face declines in revenue or assets as the pandemic hit this year, Romano said. Arts organizations in particular were hit as many limited their programming or shut down altogether for several months. Many of them have large endowments and can weather a downturn a little by tapping into them. “That’s what they’re there for, to protect them in tougher times. They’ve been built for that purpose and used for that purpose,” Romano said.

“This is where organizations that rely mostly on donations might be in a better position to the extent that donations don’t drop drastically,” he said. In discussions with clients, Romano said there hasn’t been a noticeable drop in donations but that may change come year-end. For big institutions, that would put them in a better position since program revenue — a major driver for them — is likely to be impacted this year by the pandemic.

“We’re not the richest museum but we’re definitely fiscal conservatives,” said LACMA’s Bomes. Executives have insisted on a balanced budget for years and decades, including stashing funds into reserves, which helped the facility weather COVID this year. There’s always been money put away for a rainy day, Bomes said. “Now, here’s that rainy day, and everyone’s feeling very grateful.”

A lesson learned from LACMA’s leadership is the importance of being flexible and being able to pivot, Bomes said. “People who can do that will be the ones who get through this,” she said.

“When institutions get through it — I say when because we will get through it — those two lessons will help us all get strong for the next rainy day,” Bones said. “Those who were responsible, fiscally conservative, were ones who made it through,” she said.

DU was on another record pace into 2020. COVID-19 upended that, with some $17 million worth of events canceled. DU pivoted and ramped up auctions, sweepstakes, raffles and online events, replicating as best as they could the in-person events, Batson said. Despite cancellations, philanthropic revenue was $91 million, down about $12 million overall from 2019, she said.

Events revenue finished down, about $35 million compared to the $47 million in 2019, and overall, a COVID-related deficit of about $3 million was one DU could swallow, Batson said. “Where we were March 1, and projecting the year to be, we feel really good, organizationally, about how we managed,” Batson said, through the end of Fiscal Year 2020, which ended in June.

Young Life (No. 48, $403 million) has steadily grown each year since 2015, from about $300 million in total revenue to $403 million last year. A majority of the money is from contributions (almost $270 million) but it’s also seen growth in program revenue from fees for its camps, upward of $80 million in 2019 and typically $25 million to $30 million from fundraising events.

The Colorado Springs, Colo.-based nonprofit runs 27 camps throughout the U.S. and Canada, and others worldwide.

It has seen increasing revenues through its related organization, Young Life Foundation, which handles pledges and major gifts ($25,000 or more). Young Life reported revenue via the foundation of $28 million in 2018 to $44 million in 2019. Some of that was the result of a $30-million pledge in 2018, to be paid over five years.

Through February 2020, Young Life was ahead of the previous year’s fundraising events revenue by a few million dollars, before events slated in the spring were pushed back or canceled as a result of the pandemic, according to Vice President of Finance Dave Briggs.

By June, with events and camps severely limited this year, he feared that revenue could be down as much as two-thirds to three-quarters of what it was the previous year. If things continued the way they looked this summer, there might be some decisions to be made if the downslide continued into next camping season, perhaps tapping into reserves, cash or other medium-term, one- to three-year investments, like CDs and corporate bonds.

Since the summer, however, things have turned around and Briggs doesn’t foresee having to tap into reserves or investments because of a surge in donations. “We have been blown away. … This has reversed with the changes we have seen in giving,” he said.

“As the economy and the world opened up, we saw an increase in the number of gifts we were getting and that was whether $25 or $1 million, the number of gifts went from negative prior year, back into positive territory,” Briggs said. “That just got stronger as the fiscal year went on and so we closed out the last two months really strong,” he said as Young Life’s fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

There wasn’t a concerted effort by Young Life to increase engagement with potential donors, at least not on a corporate level, Briggs said. “It’s hard to know whether individual conversations were happening, donors were feeling better about the economy, or just about life; it was probably a little bit of both.”