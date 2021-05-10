The NPT Launches Nonprofit Vendor Reviews

The Nonprofit Vendor Reviews, the only independent, peer-reviewed site specializing specifically in the nonprofit fundraising technology space, launched today.

Powered by NPT Publishing, the Nonprofit Vendor Reviews aims to be a trusted and independent review site for both nonprofits and CRM fundraising software vendors, providing insights on the highest rated, curated and peer-reviewed software.

“The NonProfit Times is one of just a handful of true sources of independent information in the sector,” said John McIlquham, president and CEO of NPT Publishing Group, publishers of The NonProfit Times and Exempt magazine. The review marketplace will benefit readers who will receive independent and expert advice, and vendors will be notified when their solutions are recommended.

The competitive difference is that the Nonprofit Vendor Reviews will provide unbiased reviews. “The issue for nonprofit decision makers is that all the reviews are very glowing; basically, everyone’s the best,” McIlquham said.

The Nonprofit Vendor Reviews is the only independent, authentic and specialized site in the nonprofit technology space. Other review sites don’t really have a strength in the nonprofit sector, which may be just one of dozens of different industries they cover. “The nonprofit side is just a drop in the bucket for other ratings services,” McIlquham said.

Another difference between other review sites is that users on the Nonprofit Vendor Reviews will be authenticated when they take the survey. Reviews won’t be removed. “Reviews are universally more authentic,” McIlquham said.

The marketplace not only will provide authentic and unbiased reviews but also expert advice from live NonProfit Times experts. Nonprofits that participate can receive a complimentary consultation that will provide up to three recommendations based on their needs.

There are more than 1 million nonprofits in the United States. Most of them are small and don’t use a Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) system. Instead, they might use a combination of QuickBooks and Excel or Google Spreadsheets. CRM vendors probably don’t reach more than a fraction of the nonprofit industry.

For many nonprofits, what type of CRM system they’re looking for all depends on what they do and the strengths of certain vendors. Nonprofits that are heavy into direct mail would do well with one firm while those that focus more on major donor cultivation might be a better fit with another vendor. “Choosing the right software the first time is one of the best ways for nonprofits to save time, increase communication, and ultimately raise more money for mission,” McIlquham said.

For more information, and to receive $10 for your authenticated review of your CRM software, visit the Nonprofit Vendor Reviews.