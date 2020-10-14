Most Nonprofit Mail Rates To Jump in 2021

Postage rates would rise an average of 1.8 percent for First-Class mail and 1.5 percent for other categories under a notice filed by the United States Postal Service (USPS). The price changes, if approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), would take effect Jan. 24.

Postal rates rose by an average 1.9 percent overall after the Postal Service’s last rate case, which took effect Jan. 26, 2020.

Within the category of Marketing Mail, nonprofit regular automation would see 19 of the 27 categories increase, with some increases as much as 9 percent within flats, according to calculations by the Alliance of Nonprofit of Mailers. At the same time, five of the 27 categories within nonprofit regular automation would see rates drop, some as much as 5 and 7 percent, depending on the sub-category.

Eighteen of the 34 sub-categories within nonprofit regular non-automation would increase, ranging from 0.2 percent to 9.1 percent. Of the 14 sub-categories that expect a decrease, they would range anywhere from 0.2 percent to as much as 31 percent, with the largest declines proposed within non-machinable.



Within the nonprofit enhanced carrier route, the sub-categories of high density plus and saturation would see no increase. Elsewhere within nonprofit enhanced carrier route, high density letters would see the largest hikes, ranging from 7.3 percent to 8.9 percent. High density flats would see increases of less than 2 percent but within basic, flats would see a surge between 1.7 percent and 5.5 percent.

Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the consumer price index (CPI), competitive International Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions, the USPS said in a press release announcing the filing. “The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.”

New prices will include no increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, which would remain at 55 cents, or in flats, which would remain $1. The single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 20 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price would increase to 51 cents and the prices of postcard stamps would increase to 36 cents. Single-piece 1-ounce flat prices will remain unchanged at $1.

The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC site under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily

For the Mailing Services filing, see Docket No. R2021-1. For the International Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2021-15. Price change tables are also available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website at https://pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index