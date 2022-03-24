Here’s How To Define Real Entrepreneurship

Social entrepreneur is a term that has become popular in the nonprofit sector, although there might be just as many definitions attached to the term as there are people using it.

With its increased use, it might be helpful to have an agreed-upon meaning that will serve everyone in the sector.

In their book “Getting Beyond Better,” Roger L. Martin and Sally R. Osberg contrast the term “social entrepreneur” with both social service provider and social advocates in that social entrepreneurs both take direct action and seek to transform the existing system. They maintain that social entrepreneurship can be defined as having the following characteristics: