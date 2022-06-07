Two years into Lifeline Children’s Services’ tenancy within a 14,000-foot leased space, the nonprofit’s management realized the organization had to move. The Birmingham, Ala.-based nonprofit had outgrown its location. Demand for its direct onsite services was booming. Unfortunately for Lifeline, in late 2019 the Birmingham real estate market was also booming. “It was saturated,” Lifeline… Continue reading Diminished Commercial Real Estate Demand Opens Deals For NPOs