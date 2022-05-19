Business Briefs: Infinite Giving, Community Brands, HUB International

Fundraising and automated investment platform Infinite Giving was recognized as a finalist in the software category of Fast Company’s “2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.” The award honors innovative technology that supports the growth of positive social innovation.

“We are actively disrupting a very traditional industry and bringing a better investing experience to nonprofits,” said Karen Houghton, founder and CEO of the Atlanta-based firm. “Reduced fees, greater transparency, and asset growth all in one easy to use platform is a win on many different levels. Nonprofits have a big responsibility to handle donor money responsibly and are always seeking additional funds.”

The company has grown to a team of eight in its first year and has raised more than $1 million in funding led by serial entrepreneur David Cummings and his venture capital firm, Atlanta Ventures. Infinite Giving became a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) one month before launching its automated investment platform this past fall.

The client base includes charities, schools, foundations, and religious Organizations, according to Houghton.

The platform allows nonprofits to receive stock and cryptocurrency gifts, create endowments, and open a fully digital entity brokerage account opening. There is also a portal to increase transparency and accountability, custom giving URLs, automated board reports, and outsourced CIO and fiduciary services.

For more information, visit www.infinitegiving.com

———-

Community Brands earned seven, “2022 Top Rated Awards” from TrustRadius for its GiveSmart and MIP Fund Accounting platforms.

GiveSmart earned four “Top Rated Awards,” acknowledged in the Nonprofit Fundraising, Event Management, Virtual Event, and Donor Management categories. The recognition for its Event Management and Virtual Event solutions was GiveSmart’s second consecutive year with “Top Rated Awards” in the two categories.

“These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers,” according to Megan Headley, vice president of research at TrustRadius.

MIP Fund Accounting received three “Top Rated Awards” for Nonprofit Accounting, Accounts Payable, and Expense Management. MIP repeated its 2021 “Top Rated Awards” in the Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable and Expense Management categories.

“MIP reviewers on TrustRadius value the custom reporting that improves their organization’s flexibility and experience with external audits, along with reliable customer support,” added Headley.

———

Hub International Limited (HUB), a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, launched its Nonprofit Specialty practice, HUB’s 10th specialty in five years. The formation of the practice formalizes HUB’s capabilities in serving the risk management, insurance and human capital needs of associations, arts and cultural entities, foundations, public advocacy, religious and other charitable organizations.

Said Marc Cohen, CEO and president of HUB International: “Nonprofits face unique operational, financial, and governance challenges, and our specialized brokers will help them flourish by offering proactive consultation and advice to protect against all aspects of their risk.”

HUB’s nonprofit specialty will be headed by Scott Konrad. He is an author and speaker on nonprofit risk management themes with direct experience as a servant leader of nonprofit civic, religious and professional organizations, including the Nonprofit Risk Management Center’s Corporate Advisory Council.

Nonprofits make up roughly 10% of the American workforce, the third largest in the U.S., behind retail and manufacturing. In Canada, there are more than 170,000 charitable and nonprofit organizations, of which 85,000 of these are registered charities recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency. According to Statistics Canada, nonprofits represent nearly 13% of all jobs in Canada.