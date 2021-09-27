Business Briefs: Data Axle, DonorPerfect

Data Axle, a provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, formed a strategic advisory board serving its nonprofit division. This new working board includes executives from nonprofits and for-profits serving the industry. Formation of the new board closely follows news of the company’s two most recent strategic acquisitions, Lake Group Media and DonorBase.

“While today’s nonprofits focus heavily on their direct mail programs, we know that the future will belong to those organizations that can pivot to meet the omnichannel communication expectations of tomorrow’s donors,” Data Axle’s Nonprofit Solutions President and Strategic Advisory Board Co-Chair Niely Shams said via a statement.

In addition to Shams, the founding members of the nonprofit division strategic advisory board are: Co-Chair: Jonathan Reckford, chief executive officer – Habitat for Humanity International, Inc.; Helene Vallone Raffaele, vice president, donor strategy and experience – UNICEF USA; Becky Johnson, vice president, donor experience and executive lead, digital transformation – American Heart Association, Inc.; Sylvia Hopkins Hanneman, vice president, marketing and digital – Make-A-Wish Foundation International; and, Erin Mulligan Nelson, chief executive officer – Social Solutions, Inc.

Leaders at DonorPerfect, a fundraising platform, announced the DonorPerfect CommUNITY Conference will be held virtually and free for all nonprofits on Oct. 5-6. Topic will include how organizations can move from older transactional fundraising tactics to fundraising strategies that focus on building relationships. Nonprofits can register for free at www.donorperfect.com/Conference

The virtual sessions include:

“From Transaction to Transformational: 5 Steps to Human-Focused Fundraising” presented by Mallory Erickson, executive coach, fundraising consultant;

“Donor Acquisition Strategies to Adopt in 2022” presented by Meredith Sossman, senior consultant with plannedgiving.com;

Keynote speaker Tycely Williams, chief development officer at The Bipartisan Policy Center , will host a panel discussion on the topic of “Strategies for Engaging Racially & Culturally Diverse Donors;” and,

“Community-Based Fundraising” hosted by the Oregon Food Bank, will share the transformational approach to bringing an end to hunger and hunger’s root causes.

Robbe Healy, founding member of Aurora Philanthropic Consulting and host of the conference, noted “This year’s conference will focus on the seismic shifts going all around us, including the world of philanthropy. Donors have redefined their expectations. They seek more than a call for donations. They’re no longer satisfied with run-of-the-mill roles like ‘funder’ or ‘volunteer.’ Donors want a relationship with the nonprofits embracing the causes they care about; they want to be part of a community of change. This conference will show nonprofits how to change the way they engage to match the times.”