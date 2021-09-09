AccuFund Honored Its Top Support Leaders

AccuFund, Inc., a national provider of onsite and online accounting and financial management software for nonprofit, local municipal, and government organizations, announced the recipients of its annual Partner Leadership Awards for sales and support success in the previous year.

The awards were presented during a virtual meeting where AccuFund honored top-performing resellers for overall volume sales leadership, volume sales leadership in the government and nonprofit sectors, volume leadership in add-on sales and most net local revenue (NLR) from VAR (value added reseller) leads, volume leadership in representative payee sales, rookie of the year recognition and customer installation and support excellence.

The 2020 AccuFund Partner Leadership award recipients were: Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc., for Support Excellence; ComputerWorks NFP Solutions for Volume Sales Leader Overall; EMK, Inc., for Volume Leader Government Sector Sales; ComputerWorks NFP Solutions for Volume Leader in Add-On Sales; EMK, Inc., for Volume Leader, 2nd Place; Lance, Soll & Lunghard, LLP as Rookie of the Year; Brisbane for Rep Payee Partner of the Year; and, Waypoints for Volume Leader in NLR from VAR Leads.

“During the past year, in the most unprecedented of times, all of our Value-Added Resellers helped customers adapt to the accounting, financial management and operational issues they faced; providing superior products, implementation, training, support and service, as needed,” said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, Inc. “We are incredibly proud of the partnerships we have with our Resellers and their ongoing commitment to helping all customers improve their financial management to better fulfill their community goals.”