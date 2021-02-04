6 Vet Charities Join COVID Battle

Six veterans charities are joining forces to leverage their million-strong volunteer forces and help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide in an effort to relieve the burden on healthcare workers.

The Veterans Coalition for Vaccination (VCV) will work with local and state officials toward the common goal of ensuring each American who wants the vaccine has equitable access to it. The coalition is comprised of:

The nationwide network of approximately 1 million volunteers will allow the coalition to support vaccination requests from major cities to rural communities. A centralized volunteer management system has been established to streamline opportunities across the country.

Services to augment vaccination distribution and reduce the demands on healthcare workers include site setup and management, logistics support, providing healthcare workers to supplement hospital staff, and where appropriate administration of the vaccine.

“Our teams can help to stand up and run logistics across vaccination sites including patient registration, traffic direction, crowd management, etc., so that healthcare workers can focus on patient care,” said Joy Moh, head of communications at Los Angeles-based Team Rubicon. “At the same time, we also have medical personnel who can offer medical care to patients to help ease the burden on healthcare workers.”

The alliance of veterans groups also is teaming up with AdTechCares, an advertising industry coalition launched in March by Amobee, a global advertising technology company, with more than 50 partners. AdTechCares recently developed a Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign to combat misinformation about the spread of COVID-19, and will now work with VCV to deliver an ad campaign ensuring credible information about vaccine efficacy is delivered across the United States.

For more information, visit https://theveteranscoalition.com