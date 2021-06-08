Celebrities Designed Wine Labels For Wildfire Victims

More than a dozen stars have customized wine bottle labels as part of a fundraising auction benefiting victims of the 2020 California wildfires. Label designs range from photographs of each star, such as Sahara Ray in a PG-13 swimsuit or Fran Drescher cuddling her rescue dog, Angel, to artwork (hearts feature prominently, with Ryan Guzman offering an elaborate dockside scene).

Proceeds benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s California Wildfire Recovery Fund. During 2020, more than 10,000 California residents and businesses were impacted by 9,639 wildfires. All proceeds will support rebuilding and recovery efforts. The wine was supplied by Windsor Vineyards, a Windsor, Calif.-based winery.

“As a Sonoma-based wine company, we feel a great affinity to the local community that was, and continues to be, affected by wildfires,” Vintage Wine Estates Chief Digital Officer Jessica Kogan said via a statement. “A charity auction celebrating the creativity of today’s most inspiring generational stars felt right. It’s a perfect way for us to help make a real difference and support a cause that quite literally hits close to home.” Vintage Wine Estate owns Windsor Vineyards.

Other participating celebrities include Kim Basinger, Camilla Belle, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Melissa Joan Hart, Kevin O’Leary, Camille Grammer Meyer, Sahara Ray, Denise Richards, Jean Smart, Alison Sweeney and Sydney Sweeney. Most designed the label of either one or two magnums of wine, although Corbin Bernsen created three labels, celebrating his roles in LA Law, Major League and Psych. The stars picked from a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2016 Roussanne.

The starting bid for each lot was $1,000, regardless of the number of bottles. At deadline, many lots had not received a bid higher than their starting point, although one, with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired label designed by model and June 2016 Playboy Playmate of the Month Josie Canseco, had jumped to $1,325. Canseco boosted the visibility of her lot by promoting it through her Twitter account, and promising the winning bidder would also have a personal FaceTime conversation with her.

The bottles are being auctioned via eBay https://bit.ly/2T10pYd. The auction runs through June 10.