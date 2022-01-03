Brothers Accused In Murder Of Charity Cyclist

Twin brothers Alexander and Robert McKellar have been charged with murdering Anthony Parsons in 2017 who according to reports was on a charity run. Parsons’ remains were found on Jan. 12, 2021. Parson had been on a bicycle ride from his home in Tillicoultry, Clakmannanshire, Scotland to Fort William, Scotland, according to The Daily Record.

Parsons, 63 at the time of his death, was said to have been on a 104-mile charity ride, according to published accounts, but the new reports do not mention the charity for which Parsons was riding. A search through the archives of fundraising platform JustGiving show that someone named Anthony Parsons rode for a number of causes, including The Prince’s Trust, which gives aid to young people seeking to transform their lives and St Michael’s Hospice of North Hampshire. It is not clear whether this is the same Anthony Parsons.

The McKellar brothers, 30, were charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice, according to published reports. Additionally, Alexander was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Neither brother entered a plea during their early December appearance in Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

As of late December, the case was in “petition stage,” meaning that the cases are held in private with indictment charges not available through the Scottish Courts and Tribunals, according to a spokesperson for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals.

In response to the discovery of his remains, another fundraiser through a Just Giving page was launched in May 2021. That page, which had an initial goal of £1,500, had raised nearly than £2,000 as of August 2021 on behalf of the three mountain rescue teams that aided the search for him following his disappearance – Killin MRT, Arrochar MRT and Oban MRT, according to The Daily Record.