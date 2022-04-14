Use These Ideas When Picking Your Staff

All a nonprofit needs is passion, right? Well, it helps, but a balance sheet in the black never hurts either.

Deirdre Maloney, the executive director of the Colorado AIDS Project from 2001 to 2008, tackles this fallacy in her book, “The Mission Myth: Building Nonprofit Momentum Through Better Business.”

Now the founder and president of Momentum in San Diego, Calif., Maloney offers a variety of tips and suggestions for optimal results: management, money, marketing and measurement.

When it comes to recruiting staff, she had these suggestions: