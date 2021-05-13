Performance Evaluations Shouldn’t Be Uncomfortable

Performance evaluations for employees can be a pretty uncomfortable task, especially if the evaluation is unfavorable. A lot of managers would rather avoid them altogether but that’s not an option. Luckily, there are ways to make these meetings less tense for both sides.

According to Barbara Mitchell and Cornelia Gamlem in “The Big Book of HR,” performance evaluation meetings need to be given top priority by managers. They should be treated with the same importance as any other business meeting, such as a discussion with the CEO or clients. It is imperative to be as prepared as possible and to not sound scripted.

It’s often the actual meeting rather than the preparation that gives managers headaches. Mitchell and Gamlem offered 10 tips to make these important meetings have their desired effect: