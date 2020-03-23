Webinar: COVID-19 & Nonprofit Response

Nonprofit leaders are scrambling to keep services operational, not just open, during this worldwide pandemic. The NonProfit Times has assembled health professionals, fundraising experts and risk management authorities to provide guidance during a one-hour webinar.

This free webinar is a public service presentation by The NonProfit Times and Gallagher for nonprofit managers to tap expertise on the how and why of responses you might consider to meet these challenges in fundraising, health and risk areas.

Click here to watch this exclusive webinar.

Webinar Panelists:

Health: Nicole Lamoureux (President and Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Free and Charitable Clinic)

Health: Bobby Kapur, MD. (President of Allegheny Health Network Emergency Medicine)

Fundraising: Matthew Frattura (Vice President, Apogee Data Solutions, Infogroup Nonprofit Solutions)

Risk: Peter Persuitti (Managing Director, Religious Practice & Nonprofit Practice, Arthur J. Gallagher)

Risk: Phil Bushnell (Area Executive Vice President and Managing Director Religious & Nonprofit Practice at Gallagher Benefit Services)

Moderator: Paul Clolery (EMT-I, Editorial Director, NPT Publishing)