Nonprofits Shedding Property
Pandemic showed not everyone needs to be in the office When a budding young chef moved into an apartment with two single women after a stint at the YMCA, the idea didn’t go over well with their landlord. After all, it was the late 1970s. It was also the premise for the hit television comedy,… Continue reading Nonprofits Shedding Property
As we celebrate our 36th year, NPT remains dedicated to supplying breaking news, in-depth reporting, and special issue coverage to help nonprofit executives run their organizations more effectively.