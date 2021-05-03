New Clearinghouse For Volunteer Opportunities In Texas

A new online source for volunteering across Texas will aim to connect individuals with volunteer opportunities throughout the Lone Star State.

Austin-based OneStar Foundation launched VolunteerTX in anticipation of National Volunteer Week (April 18-24). VolunteerTX is publicly available for anyone to search and currently features nearly 2,000 listings, which can be filtered by geography, issue area, commitment level, and more. The website is the most comprehensive database of volunteer opportunities in the Lone Star State and pulls volunteer opportunities from local volunteer connector organizations, including:

Volunteer Houston

Volunteer South Texas at the United Way of South Texas

The United Way of San Antonio & Bexar County Volunteer Center

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock

Volunteer El Paso at the United Way of El Paso

The Volunteer Center, a program of the Round Rock Area Serving Center

“When we realized the primary barrier standing between many Texans and volunteering was a way to find meaningful volunteer opportunities, we knew we had to do something,” OneStar CEO Chris Bugbee said via a press release.

VolunteerTX was developed in partnership with Points of Light using technology behind the Points of Light Engage volunteer aggregator in its first statewide application.

“My dad instilled a commitment to service in our family from a very early age, and as the board chair of Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, I have seen firsthand the power of people to create change,” Points of Light Board Chairman Neil Bush said. “I know there are thousands of points of light across Texas, citizens ready to step in and give their time, talent and treasure to help others.”

VolunteerTX was created after OneStar surveyed Texas nonprofits in late 2020 with a goal of better understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their work and missions. The Texas Nonprofit Leaders’ COVID-19 Impact Report showed that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 42% of respondents faced increased demand for services from their clients and communities and 76% endured moderate to severe reductions in volunteer engagement for delivering their programs and services.

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and all forms of volunteering become less risky, VolunteerTX provides a convenient way to find both remote and in-person opportunities for Texans to serve their communities.

For more information, visit volunteertx.org