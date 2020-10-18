Moore Continues Fundraising Talent Acquisition

Direct response marketing firm Moore continues its expansion and talent acquisition, announcing three hires or promotions of people with relatively high profiles in nonprofit fundraising.

Andrew Olsen, CFRE, was appointed as president of ResourceOne Fundraising Group in Tulsa, Okla. Olsen joins the company as current president Bryan Lank transitions to a new position as chief business development officer at Moore and its 35 companies and 2,600 employees.

With more than 20 years of fundraising experience, Olsen has helped more than 500 nonprofits and political organizations raise in excess of $350 million.

Prior to joining ResourceOne Fundraising, Olsen held senior-level positions at Newport ONE, Russ Reid and Strategic Fundraising. He has led fundraising efforts for some of the largest nonprofits, including CARE USA, Save the Children, The Salvation Army, Best Friends Animal Society, Special Olympics, Christian Broadcasting Network, St. Joseph’s Indian School, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Catholic Charities and Christian Research Institute.

Olsen is the author of the best-selling book “101 Biggest Mistakes Nonprofits Make and How You Can Avoid Them,” is co-author of “Rainmaking: The Fundraiser’s Guide to Landing Big Gifts,” and host of top-ranked “The Rainmaker Fundraising Podcast.” As a well-recognized leader in the field, he is frequently sought after to speak at events and conferences across the nonprofit sector.



“Andrew is well known for his leadership in the nonprofit sector and advancing the fundraising efforts for many of the country’s top charities. He has held the same responsibilities as our clients, which makes him an invaluable resource for them and addition to ResourceOne Fundraising,” said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore.

Lank moved into the chief business development officer role at Moore. He has led sales and customer-focused teams serving the nonprofit community for more than 30 years, including the past 17 years as part of Moore.

ResourceOne Fundraising grew to be one of the most successful direct marketing firms in the nonprofit industry under Lank, with clients such as AMVETS, St. Joseph’s Indian School, Ducks Unlimited, St. Labre Indian School, and Volunteers of America.

In this newly created role, Lank will work to bring enterprise solutions to current Moore clients and new nonprofit, association and government clients. Lank will work across all Moore business units to accelerate company and client growth through his profound understanding of the direct marketing landscape and customer experience.

An entrepreneur by nature, Lank launched two previous agencies, Reliance Direct Marketing and Peerless Direct Marketing, which is best known for creating and operating the Christmas experience events at Marriott’s Gaylord properties each year.

Matt Frattura was hired as executive vice president of Global Media, a direct response media agency which is part of Moore.

Frattura has more than 20 years of media planning and buying experience. He joins Global Media from Data Axle where he led the Apogee multichannel cooperative database as chief strategy officer. Prior to Data Axle, Frattura served as director at Paradysz Matera, working with many of the nation’s largest and most prestigious charitable and political fundraising organizations.

“Direct response television is an important acquisition channel for sustainers in the nonprofit sector. I knew we needed a leader like Matt Frattura who can help clients maximize their connected TV acquisition strategies,” said Littlefield. “Our direct response television agency business has grown tremendously, and I am excited that Matt has joined us to help Global Media clients take their programs to new levels.”

Global Media provides strategic services to manage all aspects of integrated direct response media programming for clients, including creative development, launch, analysis, ongoing day-to-day management and reporting.

“I’m excited to join Global Media as the direct response television industry is evolving to encompass the growing ways people are consuming information,” said Frattura.