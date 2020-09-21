Human Resources: Staff Qualities And Social Work

Maximizing the talent and potential of staff to ensure success of an organization’s mission is of course essential. With this in mind, it is important to remember both that nonprofits differ in their approach to social change and that individuals differ in their strengths and interests.

In their book, “From the Ground Up,” Carol Chetkovich and Frances Kunreuther argue that the central task of a social change organization (SCO) can vary according to both the work of the organization and staff skills and interests.

Some of the varying central tasks, therefore, are: