Goodwill Industries and Indeed Partner on Ready to Work Program The NonProfit Times Thursday | October 13th, 2022

Goodwill Industries International, Rockville, Md., and Indeed, the New York City-based employment platform, have jointly launched Ready to Work, an online employment platform supported by a series of events across the United States. The partnership is an expansion of a partnership between Goodwill and Indeed which since 2019 has endeavored to connect job seekers with tools and skills.

The two organizations will offer a series of free virtual and in-person events in cities throughout the United States, as well as provide online resources. The program’s goal is to connect 50,000 job seekers with employers looking to make immediate hires and eventually assist 100 million people obtain jobs by 2030. The program has a special focus on 30 million potential workers who face job-denying barriers.

“The support from our partners will allow the Ready to Work initiative to reach as many job seekers as possible through both in-person and virtual events that will connect thousands of people with companies who need great talent now,” Indeed Vice President of Social Impact Abbey Carlton said via a statement.

Programming includes skill-building support, tools and tips as well as assistance with hiring, training and coaching to streamline the job search process. In Ready to Work’s initial phase, Goodwill organizations based in Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles are collaborating with Indeed. During the in-person events, Goodwill team member work onsite with job seekers and make presentations on career navigation and advancement. Many of the services Goodwill provides are integrated into Ready to Work.

Goodwill and Indeed are working in conjunction with a variety of nonprofit and commercial partners, including Care.com, the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons, Dunkin, Glassdoor, Lyft, Rework America and theSkimm.

“Job seekers and career advancers win when Indeed and Goodwill work together with employers,” Goodwill Industries International Chief Partnerships Officer Wendi Copeland said via a statement. “Through the Ready to Work Program, we can connect local talent to some of the 11 million available jobs in the U.S.”

Additional information and sign-up opportunities for upcoming events is available here: https://www.indeed.com/readytowork#spotlight