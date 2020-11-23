5 Reasons Employees Won’t Hate You

Is it better to be loved or feared? Michael Corleone grabbled with that question, and even asked his mother for the answer.

While some bosses might prefer the latter, most would prefer for their employees to enjoy working for them. After all, that leads to better morale.

Yet being a boss who everyone loves to work for doesn’t necessarily mean you let employees do whatever they want. If you’re unsure where to begin, try taking a page from the Buddha.

In their book “Being Buddha at Work,” Franz Metcalf and BJ Gallagher list five techniques from the Buddha that will help make sure that your employees have high morale yet stay productive: