Nonprofits’ Prescription Plans Unites Under SingleCare Brand

FamilyWize, a prescription medications savings program available to those involved with the American Heart Association, Mental Health America, more than 800 local United Ways, United Way Worldwide and other organizations, has combined with its sibling brand, SingleCare. The resulting brand, SingleCare, will offer an expanded roster of discounts and locations.

The prescription discount card program offers a variety of benefits, including: discounts of up to 80% on prescription drugs; allowing consumers to purchase the 40-most-purchased medications at rates that cap at $10; a free loyalty program which offers a $5 signup savings bonus and additional discounts; and a larger network of participating pharmacies. The newly combined program incorporates 35,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Cardholders search for their medications online, and are told where they might purchase their medications at the lowest possible prices. They are then given coupons which are presented to the participating pharmacies. One enrollment may be used by the cardholder, the cardholder’s family and co-workers, even if the family and co-workers are not program members.

Reactions from various local United Ways have been positive. In promoting the program changes to their members, United Ways touted savings participants have already realized. For instance:

More than 15,000 Erie County, Pa., residents have saved nearly $1.8 million – an average of $155 each, with an average per-claim savings of more than $30

Another 15,000-plus participants within the footprint of Enola, Pa.-based United Way of the Capital Region in central Pennsylvania have saved nearly $2.7 million since starting to use the cards in 2006.

Consumers served by United Way Monterey County in California, have realized a total of more than $6 million in savings, including 5,148 people in Monterey County who saved more than $321,000 in 2020 alone.

Macon, Ga.-based United Way of Central Georgia boasted that the average 45% savings Peachtree State residents had realized could jump as high as 80%.

Nearly 500 consumers affiliated with United Way of Flint Hills in Emporia, Kan., have saved more than $48,000 since the program was first offered.

“We are grateful for our partnership with FamilyWize, now SingleCare. Helping people access the medical care they need is one of our highest priorities at United Way,” United Way Worldwide Senior Vice President Alicia Lara told The NonProfit Times. “We look forward to continuing our work together to help more people live healthier lives.”

Enrollment in the program is free, and there are few registration or eligibility requirements, which may vary from state to state. Those interested can obtain more information at https://www.singlecare.com/familywize, or the Spanish-language site https://www.singlecare.com/es. The registration effort is supported by television commercials that feature Martin Sheen and John Leguizamo.