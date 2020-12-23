$17 Million To Boost Leukemia & Lymphoma Research

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), Rye Brook, N.Y., has inked deals with cancer institutions, foundations and philanthropists to fund roughly $9 million in new research grants in 2020, with up to $8 million more in funding anticipated for early 2021. The funds will underwrite research in improved treatments and potential cures for those with leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and a variety of blood cancers.

The new funding comes as the global medical community has focused on research aimed at mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, institutes, labs and organizations have scaled back their research investments, and care facilities have faced unexpected shortages.

The new grants are expected to fund research in a wide spectrum of areas, ranging from basic scientific inquiry to pediatric blood cancer and high-risk diseases such as T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The funding is also expected to further advancements in precision medicine and immunotherapy.

The new funding is being done in coordination with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research and Snowdome Foundation and Leukemia Foundation, and institutions including MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Jackson Laboratory and Moffitt Cancer Center.

“Particularly in light of the fiscal challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, LLS is grateful to have the partnership of these renowned foundations, centers and individuals to help us continue to deliver on our mission to find cures,” Lee Greenberger, LLS Chief Scientific Officer, said in a statement. “This is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator when so much potential progress can be realized right now.”

In addition to these grants, LLS continues to forge new partnerships with other potential grantors. The organization recently partnered with the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation to award up to $10 million in new grants that focus on research into hairy cell leukemia. The two organizations are currently soliciting proposals from researchers, and the grants will activate in fall 2021.