New COVID Grants Available in Austin, Suburban New York

Local governments are stepping in to provide support through grant programs for local charities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austin Economic Development Department reopened the Austin Nonprofit Relief Grant to reach additional nonprofits in the Texas capital region facing hardships due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The $6.35-million program provides grants of up to $20,000 to nonprofits.

Applications opened yesterday and will close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. Eligible applications will be evaluated against a scoring matrix that includes criteria for need, vulnerability, and equity. Grants will be allocated to applicants that score highest according to that matrix. Mission Capital is partnering with the Economic Development Department to provide application assistance to grant applicants.

To review grant guidelines, eligibility requirements, and a checklist of application documentation, visit www.atxrecovers.com

Westchester County Business FIRST: Financial Investments for Recovery and a Sustainable Tomorrow is a new, $10 million grant program designed to offer immediate financial relief to organizations in the New York City suburban enclave that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The Westchester County Business FIRST Program is being administered by the County Office of Economic Development through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program is open to businesses and nonprofits that employ 99 or fewer people with a primary business location in Westchester County. Eligible businesses and nonprofits can apply for grants of up to $49,000.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30 at Business FIRST Programs.

To be eligible, organizations must be in good standing with Westchester County and are required to demonstrate revenue losses of at least 25 percent from March 7 to present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The applicant must establish that the organization was a financially viable operation prior to March 7 — the date New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 202 declaring a disaster emergency. The organization must have been open as of Feb. 1, be currently in operation, or closed temporarily and plan to reopen for business in 2020.

Certain entities are not eligible to apply for Westchester County Business FIRST grant, including units of government; real estate holding companies, businesses or nonprofits that generate revenue through passive real estate; adult entertainment establishments; gas stations; and businesses or nonprofits that have defaulted on federal debt, including loans from the Small Business Administration.

For more information on the application process, visit Westchester Catalyst Business FIRST Programs.