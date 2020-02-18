NeighborWorks America Unveils $74 Million In Grants

More than $74 million in flexible grants was awarded to 239 nonprofits that are members of the national NeighborWorks network. This fiscal year (FY) 2020 grant funding (appropriated through Public Law 116 – 94, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020) will provide the organizations with resources to further NeighborWorks America’s vision of making every community in the country a place of opportunity.

NeighborWorks America is a congressionally chartered, national, nonpartisan nonprofit that provides access to homeownership, safe and affordable rental housing, and other community-building services.

“NeighborWorks America’s ability to continually demonstrate our stewardship, leveraging more than $64 for every $1 of congressional appropriation, is due in no small part to the spectacular work of our network of nearly 250 organizations located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia,” President and CEO Marietta Rodriguez said.

In fiscal year 2019, there was direct investment of $9.65 billion in communities across the country. NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network provided more than 457,200 housing and counseling services, including:

26,200 homeowners created;

14,600 affordable rental homes developed;

10,900 homes preserved through rehabilitation, counseling, and refinancing;

78,600 homes repaired;

173,700 affordable rental homes owned and/or managed

166,300 families and individuals counseled on financial capability, pre-purchase, post-purchase, or foreclosure issues, and

13,800 training certificates issued

For more information, go to www. https://www.neighborworks.org