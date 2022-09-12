National Philanthropic Trust Processed Record Number Of Grants

The National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) processed $5.53 billion in grants via donor-advised funds (DAF) accounts managed for donors during Fiscal Year 2022. It is a 303% increase of dollars granted compared to pre-pandemic giving in Fiscal Year 2019.

For the first time in NPT’s 26-year history, the number of grants to charities exceeded 100,000 (102,745) during Fiscal Year 2022, representing an increase of 17% compared to Fiscal Year 2021 and 98% increase compared to pre-pandemic Fiscal Year 2019. The number of charities receiving grants also grew 14% in Fiscal Year 2022 and 67% compared to Fiscal Year 2019, according to data from the Jenkintown, Pa., nonprofit.

“We are facing challenges broader than the communities where we live and work. NPT donors are responding to these challenges by recommending grants to U.S. and internationally based charitable organizations,” said Eileen Heisman, CEO of NPT via a statement. “Donor grant recommendations to charitable areas ‘health’ ‘international’ and ‘environment’ represent the three most significant increases in both value and volume of NPT’s grants in Fiscal Year 2022,” according to Heisman via the statement.

NPT donors continued to recommend unrestricted grants to causes important to them, enabling charities to allocate funds where they are needed most. Our donors remained loyal to the charities they supported in the past while furthering their grantmaking in response to critical needs created by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.”

Donor interest in NPT’s impact investing pools continued to rise, with many citing an interest in aligning their investments and philanthropic objectives, a potential for “double bottom-line return,” as the catalyst, according to Heisman.

Highlights of donor-recommended grants in Fiscal Year 2022 include gifts to transform the lives of the visually impaired through partnerships with service dogs, support building of mind and body of at-risk youth, repair vital infrastructure and support health facilities in Ukraine, provide resources that create sustainable change for women and their families, empower people of color with computer programming and technology skills, fund water sanitation programs around the world, and preserve U.S. parks.

NPT affiliates, NPT UK and NPT Transatlantic, also saw increases in volume of grantmaking in Fiscal Year 2022.

Founded in 1996, NPT has raised more than $40.5 billion in charitable funding and has made more than 541,000 grants exceeding $21 billion.