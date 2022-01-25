NPO Helps New Moms Surf To Beat Postpartum Blues

A new nonprofit offers new mothers a novel way to deal with postpartum struggles, including depression, loneliness, stress and “mom guilt” over not constantly focusing on their children. The organization, Surfing Moms, gives mothers and other caregivers an opportunity to “improve maternal mental, physical, and spiritual help by helping moms, and other caregivers, get back in the water after having children,” by facilitating their ability to enjoy a favorite activity, according to the organization’s website.

Founder & President Elizabeth Madin, an assistant professor at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, modeled her Oahu, Hawaii-based organization after Australia’s Surfing Mums. Madin’s organization became a national nonprofit in January 2021, and has chapters both in Hawaii and throughout the mainland’s West Coast.

“[Childbirth] sometimes comes with a feeling of isolation in that you suddenly are marching to a different beat than all the people you used to hang out with,” Madin told Hawaii Public Radio earlier this month. “Unless you have other mothers or fathers that you can relate to, it can be quite isolating. In this country we do have some great post-partum support networks, but there is not a default where you are automatically put together with a group of new mothers from the day you walk out of the hospital,”

But why is surfing a good activity for new mothers? “It takes a lot of concentration,” Madin said during the interview. “When you are out there and it’s a bit wild, that is what you are focused on. So for me, that’s a bit of a meditation. It forces me to be right in the present moment. I love being a mother, but I also appreciate those breaks from having to make decisions and look after three little humans. It is nice to have that break from that but also focus on just the present. I think that can be really rejuvenating for a parent.”

Volunteer-run Surfing Moms facilitates buddy systems that allow new mothers to take turns riding the waves while their children are watched by fellow surfers. The organization provides public liability and accident insurance through its annual $52 dues, although it also raises money through donations, fundraisers and sponsorship that provide in-kind donations.

Surfing Moms has been positioned as more than just a self-care group for mothers. According to its FAQ page, “Exposing kids to the idea that moms need to take care of themselves will teach them to take care of themselves, too. Plus, kids love to see their moms happy, post-surf. Over time we find that kids benefit from the surf meet-ups as much as the moms!”

In addition to enabling new mothers to return to a life-affirming activity, the organization also sponsors environmental activities such as beach cleanups.

Despite its name, Surfing Moms welcomes caregivers of all genders and surfing ability. Surfing is not mandatory: during the time a participant entrusts her child to another mother, she is free to take a swim or walk along the beach.

While the organization is on GuideStar, it has not filed any paperwork yet. It is listed as needing to eventually file a Form 990-N – the “postcard” filing for nonprofits with annual receipts less than $50,000.