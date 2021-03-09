Google Supports Women With $31M In Grants, Services

Google.org, the charitable arm of the amorphous search engine, launched a $25 million grant program on International Women’s Day to provide funding and Google expertise to nonprofits and social enterprises creating pathways for women and girls. It is called the $25 million Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls.

Google is also providing $6 million in Ad Grants to UN Women to help raise awareness about the outsized impact COVID-19 has on women and girls, and a team of Google volunteers is working alongside them to highlight these critical PSAs across more than 200 countries and territories.

According to a blog post by Lorraine Twohill, chief marketing officer at Google, the firm yesterday kicked off a month-long, global virtual International Women’s Day event series. Hosted by women tech leaders at Google, the event gathers women in tech to participate in talks, professional development workshops, conversations about the intersection of technology and culture, as well as health and wellness sessions.

Throughout March and April, Women Techmakers and Google Developer Groups around the world will host more than 150 events for women developers to learn about new technologies, connect with others and get inspired by keynote speakers, including Melonie Parker, chief diversity officer at Google, and Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO of SHEROES.

Across the U.S., Canada and Latin America, Google is hosting a series of free training sessions through its Grow with Google Women Will and #IamRemarkable leadership programs, ranging from digital tools to help women entrepreneurs as they grow their businesses online and support job seekers to identifying bias and overcoming barriers in the workplace.

As one element of the commitment to UN Women’s Generation Equality Action Coalition for Technology and Innovation, Google’s Advanced Protection and Jigsaw teams will offer consultations and online safety and security workshops for UN chapters and organizations around the world that support women who are at higher-risk of online attacks including journalists, activists, and politicians.