Competing – Really Competing – For Federal Grants

Loading...
Competition for federal grants is blistering. Not only are you competing with organizations throughout the country, you are also competing with some nonprofits whose proposals are developed by consulting firms.
With a professional project manager, writer, reviewer, and editor experienced in the targeted competition, clients get high-level handholding and a competitive edge. “The stakes are so high that those who can afford it consider the expense of consulting services worth the competitive kick,” said Barbara Floersch, grants expert and author of You Have a Hammer: Building Grant Proposals for Social Change. “Not all those proposals win awards, but clients generally win more than they lose and find the risk palatable.”
But smaller organizations can rarely afford the buy-in cost of ongoing work with a consulting firm, and for a massive proposal requesting millions of dollars, the fee of an independent consultant can also be out of reach. A complex federal grant can take more than 200 hours to produce and fees for top-level consultants range from $100 to $200 per hour.
To help lean nonprofits stay in the game, Floersch offers these suggestions.
Even if you can’t pay a consulting firm to develop your proposal, you can be a top competitor. Hammer out an internal system that supports proactive proposal research and development and that includes judicious use of professional consultants. © copyright 2022, Barbara Floersch
As we celebrate our 36th year, NPT remains dedicated to supplying breaking news, in-depth reporting, and special issue coverage to help nonprofit executives run their organizations more effectively.