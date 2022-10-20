Themes Can Bring In Cash Via Small ‘Shots’

There is a chance someone in Willoughby, Ohio will be thinking like Creed Bratton of Dunder Mifflin. It’s just that it will be after a few adult beverages: “I wanna do a cartwheel. But real casual-like. Not enough to make a big deal out of it, but I know everyone saw it. One stunning, gorgeous cartwheel.”

A Special Wish Foundation’s Northeast Ohio chapter in Willoughby on Saturday will host a bar crawl fundraiser, based on the iconic TV show “The Office.”

For an entry fee of $40, crawlers will go dressed as their favorite “Office” characters and divide into teams in which they’ll partake of themed drink specials and activities at nine downtown pubs and restaurants decked out in décor from the sitcom.

Each participant will receive a commemorative hat and sweatshirt, along with a bar crawl “passport” with their itinerary for the afternoon.

On tap at the various stops will be karaoke, beer Olympics, Dundie Awards, and games and trivia based on the show, which depicted the everyday lives of an eclectic group of office workers and their dysfunctional boss at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show aired from 2005 to 2013.

Founded in 1982, A Special Wish Foundation was among the original wish-granting organizations in the United States for children and young adults facing potentially terminal health conditions. The Northeast Ohio chapter sponsoring Saturday’s event was launched in 2013.

The cost to grant one child’s wish typically runs about $10,000, said Robin Carpenter, the Northeast Ohio chapter’s director of marketing and events. Organizers hope to raise at least that amount this Saturday, she said.

“‘The Office’ is one of our favorite bar crawl themes and we look forward to expanding the popular event to the Willoughby area in order to raise additional funds for Northeast Ohio children battling life-threatening illnesses,” Carpenter said.

For one night the crawlers can be like Michael Scott: “I am running away from my responsibilities. And it feels good.”