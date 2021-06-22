Recurring Gifts Are Simple, Just Not Easy

Your nonprofit has established a recurring giving program. Now what? You push to increase those gifts, of course. But how? Keep it simple.

You need to attract new recurring donors and encourage existing donors to upgrade to large or more frequent donations, according to the Radical Recurring Giving Guide by QGiv, a Lakeland, Fla.-based software provider to nonprofits.

The 32-page eBook aims to help nonprofits establish a recurring giving program to boost donor retention and the lifetime giving of their donors as well as upgrade and enhance existing recurring giving programs.

Upgrading current donors is simple — that doesn’t mean easy — but requires a basic strategy. QGiv’s Radical Recurring Giving Guide offers up a few basics to think about when aiming to ramp up your organization’s existing recurring giving program: