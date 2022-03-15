$10 Million Crypto Match Available After Platform Acquired

“Caring with Crypto,” a campaign to raise money for nonprofits on cryptocurrency fundraising platform The Giving Block, will include a $10 million match in crypto from the CEO of its new parent company.

Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman will personally match $10 million in crypto donations along with a separate matching pool to benefit all new nonprofits that join The Giving Block platform, according to an announcement from the firm.

Shift4, a payment solutions platform in Allentown, Pa., announced this month that it plans to acquire The Giving Block for at least $54 million. The Washington, D.C.-based platform helps more than 1,000 nonprofits process donations of cryptocurrency, reporting almost $70 million raised during 2021.

Isaacman will match all donations made on the platform to both individual nonprofits as well as The Giving Block’s “impact index funds” to benefit nonprofits associated with specific causes. The Giving Block recently launched a Ukraine Emergency Fund to support humanitarian relief in the country after it was invaded by Russia and has surpassed $1.5 million.

Ongoing contributions will be further augmented by additional matching funds from Isaacman as part of The Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s wealthiest individuals to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charity.

The company said it “endeavors for this to be the largest cryptocurrency philanthropy campaign in history and will partner with leading organizations within the crypto community to help amplify the effort.”

Said Isaacman in a statement announcing the campaign: “As Shift4 aims to become a leader in the cryptocurrency movement, this historic matching campaign will help crypto donors multiply the impact of their giving while bringing greater awareness and participation in crypto philanthropy,”

Shift4 plans to invest in The Giving Block’s strategy while also bundling donation capabilities with traditional card acceptance to deliver an all-in-one fundraising solution for nonprofits.