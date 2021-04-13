CFC’s Online Giving Grows, But Total Revenue Dips

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) raised almost $83.6 million during the 2020 campaign, including $2 million in volunteer time, with 86% of overall pledges made online. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced results in March.

The results are on par with the $83.8 million raised during the 2019 campaign. Federal employees pledged more than 86,700 hours of volunteer service at CFC-approved charities. It’s the fourth year in a row that CFC donors had the option to pledge online and gave $70 million; that’s up from $64.3 million, or 79% of overall pledges in 2019.

Monetary contributions were up slightly, from $80.95 million in 2019 to $81.6 million, while volunteer time dipped from $2.85 million (121,000 hours pledges) to $2.5 million (86,700 hours).

The overall estimate is in addition to the $2.5 million federal employees pledged as a part of a special solicitation for COVID-19 from April through June 2020. Regulations allow for the director of OPM to set campaign dates between Sept. 1 and Jan. 15. OPM also has announced that the CFC is conducting a special solicitation through April 9 to support charities serving and affected by Winter Storm Shirley, which brought freezing rain, sleet and snow from Texas to the mid-Atlantic from Feb. 10-11.

Contributions through CFC continue to decline since a high of $282.6 million in 2009, especially so after new regulations were implemented in 2017.

2020 – $83.6 million

2019 – $83.8 million

2018 – $92.9 million

2017 – $101.4 million

2016 – $167.3 million

The CFC is a 59-year federal workplace giving tradition that has raised more than $8.4 billion for charitable organizations. Pledges made by federal civilian, postal and military donors as well as retirees during the campaign season support eligible nonprofits organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world.

It’s one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the United States and overseas. The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is the largest of the 36 zones, covering the District of Columbia and several counties in Maryland and Virginia, accounting for approximately one-third of total amounts pledged nationwide.