Lilly School Launches Grad Fellowship In Muslim Philanthropy

The Muslim Philanthropy Initiative at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI will offer a Fellowship in Muslim Philanthropic and Humanitarian Studies in collaboration with the Zakat Foundation Institute (ZFI) beginning in the fall 2020 semester, school officials announced.

During the 18-month fellowship, students will take two Lilly Family School of Philanthropy graduate courses per semester, earning the school’s Graduate Certificate in Philanthropic Studies. In addition, the students will receive a Graduate Certificate in Muslim Philanthropy and Humanitarian Studies from ZFI. All required courses may be completed online.

“I am thrilled that our Muslim Philanthropy Initiative has this opportunity to collaborate with the Zakat Foundation to bring this terrific opportunity to students who are passionate about making a difference in their communities,” said Amir Pasic, the Eugene R. Tempel Dean of the Lilly school.

Up to 10 students admitted to the school’s Graduate Certificate in Philanthropic Studies program or its Master of Arts in Philanthropic Studies degree program will be eligible to be considered for the fellowship. Priority will be given to displaced people, refugees and/or volunteers or employees from the nonprofit sector.

“Muslim populations across the world are having to deal with increasing levels of crisis, conflict, displacement and marginalization,” said Shariq Siddiqui, director of the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative and assistant professor of philanthropic studies at the school. “This program lifts up those communities by providing them the tools to navigate community challenges through the philanthropic and nonprofit sector.”

The fellowship will be jointly funded by ZFI and an academic, merit-based scholarship from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. ZFI is a new nonprofit established by the Zakat Foundation of America in partnership with the Center on Muslim Philanthropy.

“The professionalization of the Muslim nonprofit and humanitarian sector is a critical need of the moment,” said Rasheed Ahmed, director of ZFI. “What better way to meet that need than to partner with the first school of philanthropy in the world.”

Prospective students interested in applying for the ZFI Fellowship may contact Luke Bickel at lbickel@iupui.edu